Mumbaikars, Get Free Food At These Restaurants On Republic Day: Visit Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Ammakai, Or Enjoy A Tricolour Bruch At Pondichéry Cafe

Republic Day is here, and Mumbai is celebrating it the most delicious way possible. If your idea of patriotism includes good food, festive vibes and a dash of tricolour magic, the city has plenty lined up for January 26, 2026. From a free South Indian breakfast at a celebrity-owned hotspot to indulgent Republic Day brunches and pocket-friendly pan-Asian deals, here’s where you can eat your way through the national holiday.

Bastian Ammakai

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s South Indian restaurant Ammakai is starting Republic Day on a heart warming note by offering a free breakfast to diners. The all-day eatery is known for its comforting coastal flavours and soulful dishes, making it a perfect morning stop. Expect popular plates like their signature dosas, flavourful stews and robust meat preparations. Seats are limited and allocated on arrival, so early birds definitely win here.

Where: Bastian Ammakai, Bandra West

Time: 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Cost: Free (prior registration required)

Kadak

Kadak is hosting a Republic Day buffet brunch that feels like a culinary tour of India. With live chaat and dosa stations, hearty Indian mains and an elaborate dessert spread, the brunch balances comfort and celebration beautifully. It’s ideal for families and groups looking to settle in for a long, indulgent afternoon meal.

Where: Kadak, ICONIQA Hotels, Andheri East

Time: 12 pm – 4 pm

Cost: ₹2,500++ per person

Hyatt Centric Juhu – Sesame

For those who enjoy a themed brunch experience, Hyatt Centric Juhu’s Tricolour Brunch brings patriotic colours to the table through creative dishes and live counters. Adding to the appeal is a Buy One Get One Free offer, making it a great pick for a relaxed yet premium Republic Day outing.

Where: Sesame, Hyatt Centric Juhu

Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Cost: ₹3,000++ per person

Nom Nom Express

Celebrating on a budget? Nom Nom Express has you covered with a one-day-only Republic Day offer where select baos are priced at just ₹26. Available for both dine-in and takeaway, it’s a fun, fuss-free way to mark the day with bold pan-Asian flavours.

Where: Nom Nom Express (All outlets)

Time: All day

Cost: ₹26 per bao (selected variants)

ITC Grand Central

ITC Grand Central blends tradition and indulgence with a day-long Republic Day celebration. Following an early morning flag unfurling, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated Indian spread at Hornby’s Pavilion showcasing regional classics, street-style favourites and festive desserts.

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central

Time: Lunch: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm | Dinner: 7:30 pm – 11:45 pm

Cost: ₹3,250++ per person

Pondichéry Cafe

Sofitel’s Pondichéry Café presents a Unity of Flavours Brunch that celebrates India’s diversity alongside global cuisines. From regional Indian specialities to international counters and an indulgent dessert spread, the brunch offers something for every palate.

Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Time: 12:30 pm onwards