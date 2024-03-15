Mumbai This Weekend: From Music And Comedy Shows To Pet Party, There's A Loooooong List Of Events To Explore Mid-March

Don't you agree that the holiday vibe starts on Friday evening itself? In that case, it calls for a celebration much before Saturday. You may wake up late that day having enjoyed a great evening before. This mid-March weekend has got a little special with a list of happening events starting from Friday night to Saturday.

From food festivals to comedy, here's everything you can enjoy on March 15, 16, and 17 as you plan to hang out with your family and friends. Cheers to the great time you shall spend together and create unforgettable memories by attending the events happening in the city.

Mar 15: SPICE UP YOUR FRIDAY NIGHT

Had an exhausting work week? It's time you enjoy some laughter to feel better. Attend a premier comedy event titled Black Dog Easy Evening

taking place at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai. It has a lineup of some of the much-appreciated comedians, including Kenny Sebastian, Rohan Joshi, Ankush Bahuguna, Urooj Ashfaq, and Ruhee Dosani. Book here

Bar Takeover Alert! Tipplers in Mumbai need to pack their bags to Goa this weekend because one of the popular bars of the state is in Mumbai, at Neuma and one8 Commune on March 15 and 16 respectively. So, what's it all about? Goa-based Room One will be in the city this weekend bringing an innovative mixology escape for Mumbaikars. Alcohol connoisseurs must certainly head here to witness the preparation and enjoy well-crafted expert cocktails - Disco Porn(gin), 1986(vodka/tequila), and more.

How about meeting all your favourite celebs on one stage? Indeed, that would just be a dream come true moment. Plan to attend the Creators United 2024 at NESCO this weekend, said to be Asia's biggest creator festival covering over 100 top artists including Yashraj Mukhate, Jannat Zubair, Harsh Beniwal, and others. Book here

March 16: THINGS TO ENTERTAIN YOURSELF ON A BORING SATURDAY

Sonu Nigam's live in concert is something you can't really miss. It comes as your best resort to enjoy a boring Saturday with a soulful musical session. The popular playback singer's performance is certainly a show coming to the city, at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, on public demand and is filling fast. Book here

If Bollywood music isn't something that interests you and rather your heart beats for Blues, here's your calling to soak yourself in the enthralling performance with award-winning artists of the genre. You can witness Demetria Taylor live in Mumbai this Saturday as he takes the stage at the NCPA Soulful Blues event, followed by Terrie Odabi on the power-packed lineup on Sunday. Book here

YouTuber and comedian Akash Gupta is performing in the city for Mumbaikars. After being entertained with his hilarious online videos, it's time you witness him live. Attend this show at the St. Andrews Audi, Bandra to have a fun-filled Saturday evening. Book here

"I killed my mother, it wasn't my fault" is a theatrical experience that might catch your attention, as it caught ours. Directed and visualised by Malvika Dwivedi, it will take you through the life of a 25-year-old in self-doubt. If partying or comedy isn't your pick for the weekend, you might head to witness this play presented at the NCPA. Book here

March 17: TAKE A CHILL PILL THIS SUNDAY WITH THESE THINGS TO DO

St Patrick's Day is celebrated with green beer and a procession where people embrace this colour with grace and fun. While it's a grand celebration outside India, Mumbai doesn't leave the occasion sober. One of the much-loved food spots in the city is offering a special menu to mark this day and give Mumbaikars a feel of the rich heritage and traditional flavours of Irish culture. Head to the Blue Bop Cafe to participate in the Irish festivities this Saturday and Sunday.

You can have a blessed morning by attending an Indian Classic Music concert featuring morning ragas, with internationally renowned vocalist Vinayak Torvi. It is hosted at the Prithvi Theatre with a welcome for all those wanting to experience a rare and truly unique acoustic session. Book here

If you are reading this, take it as your sign to treat yourself by trying some delicious dishes transporting you to Japan. We ask you to witness the Nikkei Food Festival which offers every foodie a chance to enjoy an exotic menu including sushi, ceviche, and tiraditos with a sip of refreshing cocktails. Book your table for a festival experience at Yazu, Lower Parel.

If you are a person who prefers watching dramas and plays on the weekend, you might book your tickets to witness a micro theatre directed by Ishita Karra, Raashi PN, Soham Pujara, and others as they bring forward a collection of one-act plays to Mumbai. This event is being held at the Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA.

Why not celebrate along with your furry friend this Sunday...Pet lovers in Mumbai would be excited to know that there's a great event to make your doggo wag its tail in happiness. It's taking place at the BrewDog Midtown located in the Kamala Mills. Mumbai Hangover Party offers exciting games and even a health check-up for your pet. Book here