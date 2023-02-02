e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram reel, Vishal Dadlani reacts

WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram reel, Vishal Dadlani reacts

Remember the Kokila Ben-Rashi rap that went viral some years ago? The man who was behind the quirky music creation is regaining popularity for his version of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram reel, Vishal Dadlani reacts |
Follow us on

It's been days since SRK's Pathaan made it to the cinemas, but the fan craze doesn't seem to fade any sooner. A recent music reel shared on Instagram showed a tweaked version of the popular song from the SRK-Deepika Padukone film 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'

Remember the Kokila Ben-Rashi rap that went viral some years ago? Yashraj Mukhate, the content creator who composed the quirky music out of the soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's dialogue is regaining popularity for his version of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.' And his way of amping up the song is winning hearts on the internet.

Watch video:

Vishal Dadlani reacts

Yashraj Mukhate calls it an "improvised" version of the Bollywood beat. The video went so viral that even Vishal Dadlani, the composer of the original song from the movie Pathaan, commented on the Instagram reel and offered a collaboration opportunity to Mukhate.

Read Also
Pathaan craze! SRK fans from Indonesia dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in a Bandung theatre; watch...
article-image

'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap song by Yashraj Mukhate

Inspired by a daily TV serial named Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, in 2020, Mukhate created a music reel out of the popular dialogues between two reel characters - Kokila Ben and Rashi. In the scene-turned-rap Kokila Ben scolds Rashi for putting up the cooker without the chana (chickpea). During the case, Gopi Bahu cries in a dramatic way. All of this was pulled in a form of fun song and uploaded by him on YouTube.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: Viral dance group Quick Style enjoy Tamil rap song 'Tum Tum'
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram...

WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram...

Bihar: IAS officer KK Pathak uses abusive language in a bureaucrat meeting, video of 'Gaalibaaz'...

Bihar: IAS officer KK Pathak uses abusive language in a bureaucrat meeting, video of 'Gaalibaaz'...

Singapore man sues female partner in court after she leaves him 'friend zoned,' and declines...

Singapore man sues female partner in court after she leaves him 'friend zoned,' and declines...

Bihar: Only male candidate 'faints' after seeing 500 girl students in exam hall in Nalanda; details...

Bihar: Only male candidate 'faints' after seeing 500 girl students in exam hall in Nalanda; details...

Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite;...

Craving a South Indian dish? Check out this 'Chocolatey Ice Cream Dosa' to soothe your appetite;...