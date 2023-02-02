WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram reel, Vishal Dadlani reacts |

It's been days since SRK's Pathaan made it to the cinemas, but the fan craze doesn't seem to fade any sooner. A recent music reel shared on Instagram showed a tweaked version of the popular song from the SRK-Deepika Padukone film 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'

Remember the Kokila Ben-Rashi rap that went viral some years ago? Yashraj Mukhate, the content creator who composed the quirky music out of the soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's dialogue is regaining popularity for his version of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.' And his way of amping up the song is winning hearts on the internet.

Watch video:

Vishal Dadlani reacts

Yashraj Mukhate calls it an "improvised" version of the Bollywood beat. The video went so viral that even Vishal Dadlani, the composer of the original song from the movie Pathaan, commented on the Instagram reel and offered a collaboration opportunity to Mukhate.

'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap song by Yashraj Mukhate

Inspired by a daily TV serial named Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, in 2020, Mukhate created a music reel out of the popular dialogues between two reel characters - Kokila Ben and Rashi. In the scene-turned-rap Kokila Ben scolds Rashi for putting up the cooker without the chana (chickpea). During the case, Gopi Bahu cries in a dramatic way. All of this was pulled in a form of fun song and uploaded by him on YouTube.

Watch video:

