Mumbai This Weekend: Concerts, Comedy Shows, Salsa Dance Night And Much More For Mumbaikars To Unwind

Planning your weekend during the monsoon can be a daunting task. But be assured, as we have compiled a list of the most interesting and exciting indoor events you can enjoy on this weekend. From musical nights to therapeutic art workshops, the below activities are the perfect way to spend your holidays.

Adnan Sami Concert

Adnan Sami Concert | Bookmyshow

Singer Adnan Sami is all set to captivate music fans and aficionado in Mumbai with his melody and wide range of artistry this weekend. Apart from his Bollywood hits, he will also perform Sufi songs and Ghazals. Don't miss this amazing concert night, watching your favourite artist perform live.

When: June 30, 7:00 PM

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

Book Here

Braintertainers

Braintertainers | Bookmyshow

Experience the unique and exciting abilities of India's Mentalist Duo, Sharman Joshi and Bhupesh Dave, who will not only read your mind but also showcase effects that will astound and uplift the audience with their telepathy, precognition, prediction and much more. If you love magic and suspense, then you have to experience this event filled with surprise and thrill.

When: June 30 - August 18, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here

Fluid Art Workshops

Fluid Art Workshops | Bookmyshow

Tired of painting and pottery workshops and want to explore something new? No worry! We have got you an exciting and fun workshop- Fluid Art Workshop. This event promises to soft guide you through the fluid art and playful colour techniques. Learn and participate in this new art form this weekend with your art partner.

When: June 28 - September 22, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here

Twinz Salsa Classes

Twinz Salsa Classes | Bookmyshow

Who doesn't love to groove their body to the hot Salsa beat? If you love moving your body to the rhythm of the melody, then this event is perfect for you. Twinz Salsa Classes is calling you to join the exciting dance workshop that will teach you the basics of Salsa and master the art of dancing. Grab your shoes and take your partner to enjoy the salsa magic night.

When: June 30 | 5:45 PM

Where: Clapp Tap Studio, Mumbai

Book Here

Vir Das- Mind Fool India Tour

Vir Das- Mind Fool India Tour | Bookmyshow

Vir Das is back in town to make you laugh hard with his signature wit and humour. Get ready to experience a night of non-stop entertainment and uncontrollable laughter. With his Mindfool India Tour, Vir is ready to win everyone's hearts and spread joy in Mumbai.

When: July 5 - July 27, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here