PHOTOS: 10 Places To Go On Trek Near Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 10, 2024
Rajgad trek is the most beautiful trek in state. As the name suggests it is the king of forts. It is situated in Velhe Tehsil of Pune.
Historic Sinhagad fort provides cheapest and closest option for Punekars for a trek or one-day trip
Torna Fort Trek: Located near Pune, Torna Fort is a historic trekking destination and the trek to Torna Fort offers mesmerizing views of the surrounding valleys
Vetal tekdi in Pune is favourite among Punekars for small trek in Monsoon
Andharban trek near Pimpri literally meaning the 'dark forest', is a trail that winds through dense overgrowth, offering stunning views of the Devkund waterfall, Plus Valley, and the Tamhini Ghat
Parvati hill in Pune is also a good option for small day trek
Harihar fort trek: Although a little far from Pune, this trek is famous among Punekars for the adventure it provides
The Lonavala Bhimashankar Trek, nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, is a challenging hike that appeals to thrill-seekers
Korigad fort is located in Lonavala and is one the easiest treks yet which provides scenic experiences
Rajmachi Fort: It consists of two fortresses, Shrivardhan and Manaranjan, perched at an altitude of approximately 3000 feet in the Sahyadri Range