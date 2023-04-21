Mumbai: Pret A Manger opens India's first store at BKC; know about the British coffee chain & what it has to offer

Pret A Manger opens India's first store at BKC | Twitter

UK-based food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger opened its first store in India on Friday in BKC's Maker Maxity, Mumbai. This exciting update comes a year after the company announced its partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL).

What's Pret A Manger?

Love sandwiches with a sip of coffee? Pret A Manger is an ideal destination for you as it happens to be one of the popular British sandwich and coffee brands. Their name in French means "ready to eat" and the food outlet believes in "Making every morning tastier​."

Started in 1986 in London, Pret A Manger now operates around 550 shops in countries, including the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore and Germany.

Pret promises to treat customers with coffee that's 100% organic. According to their official website, their Coffee Fund is supporting the next generation of farmers, and it's something that the team thinks makes Pret special.

India gets Pret's first store in Mumbai

Mumbaikars were greeted with good news this April as the British coffee chain opened its doors in the maximum city and provided a perfect space for those planning a coffee date.

The inaugural Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret's iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft, a joint release by RBL and Pret A Manger said.

"Coming to India has been a goal of ours for a long time, and the opening of our first shop in Mumbai is a landmark moment in our international expansion plans, Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger was quoted in a press release.

More stores in India to come soon

The 39-year-old British sandwich shop franchise chain which translates from French to ‘ready-to-eat’ will open a second outlet at Lower Parel’s Palladium Mall in two to three weeks and NCR will get its first outlet at DLF Cyberhub by end-May, Condé Nast reported.

What does Pret Mumbai have to offer foodies?

It is noted that coffee lovers in Mumbai and around can drop by to dine in with their family and friends or even grab a quick takeaway to taste and fall in love with the wide range of delicious and freshly-made sandwiches, salads, soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options. Both vegetarian and non-veg delights would be served at the store.

4 Things to try at Pret in BKC

Egg Mayo Granary sandwich

Avocado and Toms- Stone Baked baguette

Iced coffee options

Kokum drink

"Freshness of ingredients, the authenticity of recipes, and curiosity in processes define the new Indian consumer. We ensure traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food," the release quoted Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands.

Pret A Manger is located at Maker Maxity, Ground Floor, 3 North Avenue, Bandra Kurla Complex Rd, Mumbai, between 8.30 am to 11.30 pm. Meal for two might approximately cost ₹1,000.