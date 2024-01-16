Mumbai: Missed Murals Displayed At CSMVS Museum? Here's Where Next You Can Witness The Art Show

In case you missed the mesmerising display of 75 intricate murals inspired by the art represented in the preamble of the Indian Constitution, you need not lose your heart. The artworks will be now available for a glance at the Kala Ghoda festival after covering their frames at the CSMVS museum on January 14.

The murals which serve as a visual testament will be displayed at the Cross Maidan in Churchgate during the upcoming art festival between January 20 and 28. It comes as a delight to art lovers who couldn't make it to the museum earlier this month as they are provided with another yet longer duration to walk through the artworks and appreciate them.

Can't wait to get a glimpse of the beautifully curated works? Take a look at a few pictures right here

Hamari Virasat Art Show |

Hamari Virasat Mural Display |

Notably, the artworks are part of an initiative of the Hand For Handmade Foundation, Hamari Virasat (Our Heritage), celebrating the richness of the artisanal sector in India. The initiative with this art display acknowledges the 75th year of the Indian Constitution and tries reflecting on the profound connection between constitutional values and the artisanal sector’s contribution to nation-building.

Shibani Dasgupta Jain from the foundation mentions that these artworks have provided livelihood and empowered women in the artisan sector, giving them a spotlight to showcase their creations to people striking a conversation around the art and craft sector of the country.