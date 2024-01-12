75 Murals Displayed At Mumbai’s CSMVS Museum Celebrating 75th Year Of Indian Constitution

Hamari Virasat |

Mumbai looks forward to an artistic weekend where art lovers can witness and experience an exhibition showcasing 75 different handmade textile artworks created by artisan groups from across the country commemorating the 75th year of the Indian Constitution. The timeless murals will be open for public viewing between 12 January 2024 to the 14th at the CSMVS Museum of the city.

The display comes as a tribute to the artisanal heritage of India. Hamari Virasat (Our Heritage), an initiative of the Hand For Handmade Foundation is celebrating the richness of this sector with this art show.

Hamari Virasat was conceptualised to celebrate the 75th year of the Constitution and act as a connector for people and artisans. Each artwork has been contributed pro-bono by Hand for Handmade members as a wholehearted attempt to use their creativity and art form towards this nation building project that is truly representative of unity in diversity.

"We hope that Hamari Virasat will drive conversations around the art and craft sector and help us reimagine the industry to create greater impact in the times to come," said Shibani Dasgupta Jain, Founder of Hand for Handmade Foundation.

Hamari Virasat will also feature workshops that highlight stories of artists who contributed to the making of the Constitution and explore how constitutional values have translated into rights and welfare for all citizens and for artisans in particular. These will be done by the knowledge partner We, the People Abhiyan.

The launch is supported by the JSW Group, followed by the artworks being showcased at Cross Maidan during the Kala Ghoda festival from 20th- 28th January before travelling to other parts of the country.