Mumbai Gig Guide: Indian Ocean to Farhan Akhtar live; Here are our top recommendations

Farhan Akhtar Echoes Tour

Farhan Akhtar`s Echoes India Tour in Mumbai is special as the actor-singer will be performing songs from his English album, Echoes. The album is a set of classic-sounding, self-written songs that reflect a childhood steeped in the greats of both Indian music, Kishore Kumar, musician Ravi Shankar and western rock and pop: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, David Bowie.

When: May 20, 7 pm

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 1,500 onwards

Indian Ocean Live

The OG indie rock band is all set to rock Mumbai. Fans, prep up to be serenaded by their extraordinary fusion of Indian classical melodies, rock riffs that hit like thunder, and harmonies that send shivers down your spine.​

When: May 20, 7:30 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Entry: INR 799 onwards

Udit Narayan with Aditya Narayan Live in Concert

The popular father-son duo, Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan, are going to perform in concert on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The duo will present a bouquet of their Bollywood hits and other popular numbers that promise to keep the audience mesmerised.

When: May 20, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Kings Circle

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Javed Ali- Live In Concert

Javed Ali, needs no introduction to Indian audiences, having delivered several memorable hits including Ishaqzaade, Kajra Re, Tu Jo Mila and Rockstar’s Kun Faya Kun, over a career spanning more than two decades.

When: May 20, 7 pm

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Live in Concert Shilpa Rao

Mumbaikars, get ready to witness the musical voice of Shilpa Rao. The singer is one of the most popular musicians in Bollywood known for her chartbuster songs like Besharam Rang, Khuda Jaane, Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo etc. Rao is particularly known for trying new styles in her songs and singing for different genres.

When: May 21, 7:30 pm

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar

Entry: INR 800 onwards

Pankaj Udhas Live

Experience Ghazal night like never before. Timeless Pankaj Udhas Live is a concert by legendary ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas celebrating 40 years of ghazal singing.

When: May 20, 8:45 pm

Where: Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Citi-NCPA Promising Artiste Series

Just as the name suggests, this is a series of concerts that features young talent from around the country. This particular event features Nainital-based Smit Tiwari (Sarod) and Aditya Apte (Khayal).

When: May 19, 6.30 pm

Where: NCPA, Experimental Theatre

Entry: First- come-first serve basis