Rema Calm Down concert in Mumbai: Crowd can't 'Calm Down' as the singer sets the stage on fire; check out the best moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023

Rema, 23-year old Nigerian Singer kick started his Mumbai concert by waving the Indian Flag on stage

After a 'Namaste' he started singing his popular songs

Her was accompanied by his fellow Nigerian DJ on stage

"I'm here to represent my country and share my African culture with you all,' said the Singer-Rapper

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi joined the Rapper on stage to tech him 'How Mumbai does Afro- Dance!'

Rema set the stage on fire with his music and acts. He perfomed his chartbuster song 'Calm Down' with a smoke gun along with the 'Teddy Bear' that made the crowd go crazy

After a succeful show, the NIgerain Rapper thanked the crowd. And waved a 'Heart' to Mumbai

