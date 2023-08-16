Mumbai Gig Guide: From Maestro Zubin Mehta's SOI To Bollywood Night; Here Are Our Top Recommendations

SOI Conducted By Zubin Mehta

Visit the magic of Maestro Zubin Mehta live! Internationally renowned, Bombay-born conductor Zubin Mehta is all set to lead the Symphony Orchestra of India in two special concerts, including the works of classical giants Schubert and Mozart. The programme will also feature Mahler’s monumental First Symphony, performed here with ‘Blumine’. So, if you are a lover of music and orchestras, this is the event for you.

When: August 19 and 21, 7 pm

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 3,000 onwards

Sunidhi Chauhan's I AM HOME

Are you a fan of Dhoom Machale, Crazy Kiya Re, Sami Sami, and many other 2000s Bollywood songs? Get ready to groove all night with these foot-tapping songs, as the popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan is all set to perform in the city. Don’t miss the unforgettable night of enchanting music and electric energy.

When: August 20, 6:30 pm

Where: Dome, NSCI, Worli

Entry: INR 699 onwards

Musical Echoes of Awadh- Banaras by Malini Awasthi

Celebrate the tunes of rural India with folk exponent Malini Awasthi as the Padma Shree award-winning musician takes you on a journey of melodies born of the soil. The performance will include folk renditions of iconic Indian schools of music like vintage thumris and dadras, kajri, jhula, holi, chaiti, sanskar geets, shram geets, ritu geets, sufiyna kalaams and other rich and evocative forms of music from Awadh and Banaras.

When: August 17, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

GULZAR …. The Legend

Gulzar! The name is known and loved by all music and poetry lovers. Get ready to witness, a tribute to the legendary lyricist 'Gulzar' on the occasion of his 89th birthday. The concert will have various singers performing on the popular songs penned by the lyricist.

When: August 19, 8:30 pm

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Vile Parle

Entry: INR 100 onwards

GALACTIC GATHERING

Get ready to dance the night away with the electrifying return of India's biggest techno artist, Bullzeye! Witness a night of pulsating beats and unforgettable memories, with the popular techno artist and local sensations like NIPUN DIVECHA and BEATLAB.

When: August 19, 8 pm

Where: Glocal Junction

Entry: INR 599 onwards

Da Minot

This is an event that will make you feel like you are in the hills! The Shillong-based collective is all set to take you on a unique journey with the traditional music of their homeland. The collective was founded in 2020 to share with the world the rhythms, melodies, stories, and timeless wisdom of the ‘Ka Bri U Hynñiewtrep’ (land of the seven huts), the ancient name of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

When: August 20, 7:30 pm

Where: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 250 onwards

Decadance India Tour 2023

To all the party animals and dancers out there! Get ready to dance till the dawn, as Ash Roy, Calm Chor, and Follic State are all set to perform live in the city. Make sure to attend the set to enjoy the night with your friends and family.

When: August 18, 8 pm

Where: antiSocial Lower Parel

Entry: INR 800 onwards