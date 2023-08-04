Mumbai: From Bridal Asia To Dhoom Dhaam Wedding Show; 3 Upcoming Bridal Pop-ups That You Simply Cannot Miss

If you're preparing for your wedding and feeling overwhelmed about where to shop, look no further than bridal exhibitions! These bridal exhibitions or pop-ups are a perfect one-stop-shop that brings together a variety of bridal designers, footwear brands, jewellery artisans, and accessory labels.

Get a chance to explore the latest trends and discover fresh designs from talented designers, ensuring you're up-to-date and well-prepared for the upcoming wedding season.

Don't miss out on these fantastic events in Mumbai to find the perfect items for your special day!

Bridal Asia

This is the queen of all bridal exhibitions. From exquisite outfits to fine jewellery, traditional to contemporary, Bridal Asia brings you everything a bride needs under one roof. Started in 1999, this event promises to be a feast for the eyes, with an eclectic mix of both small and high-end designers displaying their exquisite creations under one roof.

When: August 12 and 13, 2023

Where: JIO World Convention Centre

Dhoom Dhaam Wedding Show

Get ready to experience the ultimate bridal fashion extravaganza at the Dhoom Dhaam Wedding show, meticulously curated by the renowned Bollywood stylist, Tanya Ghavri. Make sure to bookmark this event and seize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover the finest in bridal couture. You wouldn't want to miss this!

When: September 2, 2023

Where: St. Regis

Divalicious

From celebrity clients to influencers, Divalicious is a favourite for all. From opulent lehengas to trendy pantsuits, this wedding and lifestyle exhibition has something for all!

When: October 25 & 26, 2023

Where: NSCI Palace Halls, Worli

