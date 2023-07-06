Mumbai: From Art To Trek; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

This weekend you can indulge in a fine dining experience by sipping heavenly wine cocktails or enjoy the beauty of nature during the monsoon and bring out the adventure side in you, by going on a trek. You can even, enjoy a circus with the little ones in your house or take them to an arts carnival. An insightful art exhibition awaits you too.

Take a look:

Little Yogi's Arts Carnival

The event has a curation of 8 art workshops exclusively designed for kids aged 3 to 10 years. The workshops are designed to give children a fun sensory experience getting them to be involved in making a unique item in each activity. With a focus on creativity and imagination, kids will enjoy a variety of activities like making Fridge magnets, Bottle painting, making Pom Pom photo frames, creating Warli Art on Kulhad, and much more.

When: July 7-8, 12-6 pm

Where: Yogisattva Café, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹1500 for one day, ₹2700 for two days

Tickets can be booked online

Rambo Circus

Each show is approximately one and a half hours long, and it features 22 different acts. These acts include a variety of different performers and disciplines, such as acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, and sword balancers.

The show also includes several comedic elements, with six jokers who will entertain the audience with their mimicry and comical stunts. Whether you are a fan of acrobatics, juggling, or just good old-fashioned comedy, this show seems to have something for everyone.

When: July 6-9, multiple show timings

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Infinitesimal to Infinity Art Exhibition at Tao Art Gallery

It is the debut solo show of artist -Shrinivas Gadre, showcasing the mysteries of nature and the unbelievable symmetries and synchronicities it encompasses. You get to experience a one-of-a-kind exhibition featuring the distinctive technique of Stone Photography, capturing intricate artistic details through microscopic lenses.

When: Ongoing till July 15 (Daily-11 am to 7 pm)

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Devkund Waterfall Trek

You get to witness the scenic combination of 3 waterfalls, known as the origin of Kundalika river. Devkund Waterfall is a mostly unknown and unexplored waterfall in Maharashtra. The forest around the waterfall is beautifully green and dense with many species of animals and birds. Devkund keeps the spirit of the monsoon alive.

When & Where: July 8, reach the meeting point- Borivali National Park at 10 pm or a few other locations. More details are available online and tickets too can be booked online.

Price: ₹799 onwards

Enjoy a refreshing Wine Cocktail Menu this Monsoon at Café Noir

Café Noir, the renowned French café and all-day diner has come up with new menu with over 15 different types of wine cocktails. The cafe offers a cozy and romantic setting, making it an ideal destination for a romantic evening or a casual brunch date.

The wine cocktail menu serves a range of cocktails infused with signature Sauvignon, Resiling, Rose and Sparkling wines. When paired with Café Noir's delectable French café-style dishes, including the quintessential burgers or wood-fired pizzas, the wine cocktails create a harmonious dining experience.

When: Open everyday, 10 am to 11 pm

Where: World Crest, Worli

Price for two: ₹1800

