Mumbai: 5 entertaining activities to indulge in this weekend

Food Fest

Yum Fest- Airspace, Nexus Seawoods Mall |

We all relish great food and great company. So, head to Yum Fest where you can celebrate food with special menu from your choice of restaurant at Airspace. The participating brands include Hard Rock Cafe, Aroma's Cafe, California Pizza Kitchen, Crazy Noodles, Radio Bar, Jamie's Pizzeria, Banana Leaf.

Where: Airspace, Nexus Seawoods Mall

When: Ongoing till April 2

Price: ₹499 onwards

Solo performances of three women-centric short stories

'Laghu' is a solo performances of three women-centric short stories consisting of 'Udaan' by Krishna Baldev Vaid which is a story of a four married women, who are neighbors and fast friends, spontaneously decide to break away from the drudgery of their daily lives to spend a day doing exactly as they please as they traverse the streets of Delhi, causing many an eyebrow to rise around them.

A story called 'Sapna' by Manav Kaul where a man reminisces about how his dreams crisscrossed with those of the woman who was the love of his life, till one day, the moment of reckoning arrived.

'Til' by Ismat Chughtai where a painter of repute, with a reputation to guard, finds the lines between the professional and personal blurring, as he experiences desire and possession.

The performers are Ishita Sharma, Girija Oak Godbole, Jaimini Pathak.

Where: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri (W)

When: April 2, 5 pm and 8 pm

Price: ₹300 onwards

Duration: 90 minutes (With an interval)

Garba evening

Garba Queen and folk singer Kinjal Dave, along with Dhruv Tailor is performing live on this weekend. The event includes exciting gifts and prizes on participation. There would be food stalls and celebrities presence as well.

What: Ramjat Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2023

Where: KDMC Sport Complex, Dombivli

When: April 1-2, from 6 pm onwards

Price: ₹400 onwards

Musical show

The Beatles Tribute music: The songs of the Beatles are being brought to life on stage in a way you have never seen before.

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

When: April 2, 7 pm

Price: ₹500 onwards

Stand-up Comedy

Stand-up comedy program by Ashish Gupta will be a fun-filled evening where you can get ready to pump up your lungs on hard and long laughter with Ashish Gupta and make your evenings one of the best and happiest.

Where: Dorangos Hall 2, Bandra

When: April 2, 6:30 pm

Price: ₹199 onwards