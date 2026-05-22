Mouni Roy's Black-Gold Moment At Cannes Film Festival 2026 Screams 'Revenge Dress' Energy

Mouni Roy at pre-amfAR event | Instagram

The French Riviera may already be overflowing with couture gowns and celebrity glamour, but Mouni Roy is making sure all eyes stay firmly on her. Amid ongoing buzz around her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, the Indian actress stepped out at a pre-amfAR event during the Cannes Film Festival 2026 serving a fashion moment that oozed drama and unapologetic glamour. And honestly? The internet is already calling it her ultimate "revenge dress" era.

Mouni’s black-and-gold Cannes moment

For the glamorous evening, Mouni donned a bold black-and-gold strapless ensemble featuring a sculpted black velvet bodice that hugged her frame beautifully, creating a sleek and structured silhouette. While the upper silhouette was chic, the real drama began from the waist down. The lower half of the ensemble transformed into a dramatic cascade of metallic gold embellishments resembling layered scales or molten petals.

Instead of over-accessorising, Mouni kept the styling minimal and polished with statement drop earrings, shiny diamond rings and a timeless quilted black clutch. Her beauty look leaned into effortless Riviera chic with softly smoked-out eyes, glowing contoured skin, nude lips and loose waves cascading around her shoulders.

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Inside her Cannes 2026 wardrobe

This latest appearance is only one chapter of Mouni's impressive Cannes 2026 fashion run. Since arriving at the festival, the actress has experimented with dramatically different aesthetics while effortlessly owning each one.

She began her Cannes journey with a cool-girl monochrome look featuring a sharp black halter-neck mini dress layered under an oversized trench coat. Styled with sheer patterned stockings and pointed boots, the outfit brought edgy street-style energy to the French Riviera.

Soon after, Mouni embraced Indian craftsmanship while launching her film Bombay Stories at Cannes. Wearing a backless embroidered Patola gown from The House of Patola, the actress celebrated Gujarati textile artistry on a global stage.

For the main red carpet appearance, she leaned fully into couture glamour in a shimmering strapless gown by Caroline's Couture paired with a dramatic floral diamond necklace from Chopard.