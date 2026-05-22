Indian Actor's 'Radha Makeover' On Cannes Red Carpet Turn Heads; Netizens Call Her 'Queen of Bihar' |

As the Cannes Film Festival 2026 inches closer to its closing ceremony, Indian representation at the prestigious event continues to grab global attention. From glamorous couture moments to powerful cultural statements, Indian celebrities have brought a vibrant blend of fashion and heritage to the French Riviera this year.

Among the many striking appearances, actor and writer Sanya Thakur from Bihar has now become the latest sensation online after her unique “Radha-inspired” makeover at Cannes turned heads across social media.

Sanya, who attended the festival for the unveiling of her film’s poster at the Indian Pavilion, earlier walked the iconic Cannes red carpet in a look deeply rooted in Indian mythology and tradition. Instead of opting for a conventional Western red-carpet ensemble, the actress embraced the timeless beauty of Radha, one of the most celebrated figures in Indian culture and devotion.

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For the appearance, Sanya wore a vibrant multicoloured lehenga-choli paired with a pink-hued and multicoloured dupatta elegantly draped over her shoulders. The outfit carried rich festive tones and traditional detailing that instantly stood out amid the sea of contemporary gowns and couture silhouettes at the festival.

Her styling elevated the look even further. Sanya adorned her open hair with fresh flowers, creating a dreamy aesthetic of classical folk depictions of Radha. She paired the outfit with stacked orange bangles, statement jewellery featuring crescent moon motifs, a traditional maang tikka, and a delicate nose chain. Floral bindis across her forehead and intricate mehendi on her hands added an authentic desi touch, while her bold red lipstick completed the dramatic makeover beautifully.

Sanya Thakur releases poster of her film at Indian Pavilion at Cannes festival | Instagram @sanya_thakurrr

Social media users quickly reacted to the appearance, with many praising her for proudly representing Indian roots on an international platform. Several netizens even called her the “Queen of Bihar,” applauding her for bringing regional culture and mythology to one of fashion’s biggest global stages.

This year, Cannes has witnessed multiple Indian stars using fashion as a medium to showcase heritage and cultural identity, and Sanya Thakur’s Radha-inspired transformation has certainly emerged as one of the festival’s most distinctive and conversation-worthy looks.