The OG Queen Of Cannes Is Here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves For French Riviera Ahead Of Closing Ceremony With Daughter Aaradhya |

The wait is finally over for fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Often hailed as the ultimate Cannes queen, the actress is now officially headed to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as the prestigious event gears up for its grand closing ceremony on May 23.

Ever since the festival began on May 12 with major celebrity appearances, including Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about opening ceremony appearance, fans were eagerly wondering whether Aishwarya would attend this year’s edition. Unlike previous years, the actress had remained completely silent about her Cannes plans, keeping the anticipation alive till the very end.

Now, as the festival nears its conclusion, Aishwarya was finally spotted leaving Mumbai late at night on May 21 along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress is expected to walk the iconic Cannes red carpet during the closing ceremony, adding her timeless glamour and signature elegance to the final moments of this year’s festival.

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For her airport appearance, Aishwarya embraced a striking all-black aesthetic that perfectly balanced sophistication with power dressing. The actress reportedly wore a structured black blazer paired with matching trousers from designer Dhruv Kapoor’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.

The sharply tailored blazer featured subtle embellishment detailing that added just the right amount of glamour while maintaining the polished monochrome vibe. The coordinated black pants further elevated the sleek silhouette, giving the overall outfit a bold and commanding presence.

Aishwarya kept her styling classic yet impactful. Her straight open hair paired with her signature bold red lips instantly became the highlight of the look, proving once again why she remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic style figures.

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Adding luxury to the travel ensemble was her statement Gucci Diana handbag, which complemented the sophisticated black palette beautifully. She completed the look with black Signoria boots that added an edgy and structured finish to the outfit.

The actress was also seen carrying a black coat from Lovebirds Studio, layering the look with practical elegance suitable for long-haul travel while staying true to the luxe black-on-black theme. According to reports, the airport appearance was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

With her Cannes arrival now confirmed, fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness what fashion spectacle Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will bring to the red carpet this year, a place where she has created some of the most unforgettable Indian fashion moments over the decades.