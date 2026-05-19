 Mouni Roy Makes 'Cannes Comeback' Amid Divorce From Suraj Nambiar: Look At Her Previous Film Festival Looks
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Mouni Roy Makes 'Cannes Comeback' Amid Divorce From Suraj Nambiar: Look At Her Previous Film Festival Looks

Actress Mouni Roy returned to the Cannes Film Festival days after announcing her separation from Suraj Nambiar. For her third Cannes appearance, she embraced edgy monochrome fashion in a black mini dress and trench coat. The actor had previously stunned in a dramatic midnight gown in 2025 and a princess-inspired ivory couture look during her 2023 debut.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Mouni Roy Makes 'Cannes Comeback' Amid Divorce From Suraj Nambiar: Look At Her Previous Film Festival Looks
Mouni Roy's Cannes Film Festival appearances throughout the year | Instagram

Just days after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy made a chic return to the Cannes Film Festival, and all eyes were instantly on her. Attending the festival for the third time, the actress stepped onto the French Riviera with a dramatically different fashion mood this year, serving sharp monochrome glamour with a cool-girl edge.

Mouni's chic monochrome Cannes 2026 look

For her first look at Cannes this year, Mouni donned a sleek black mini dress, featuring a crisp white halter-inspired collar with sharply structured lapels. Instead of keeping things traditionally glamorous, Mouni layered the outfit with an oversized black trench coat casually draped over her shoulders.

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She styled the ensemble with sheer patterned stockings and pointed black leather boots, bringing a rebellious touch to the otherwise elegant silhouette. Keeping her beauty look refined, Mouni opted for soft glam makeup with defined eyes and glossy lips, while her sleek hairstyle completed the effortless Cannes-ready appearance.

Her 2025 midnight glam moment

Mouni had also turned heads at Cannes last year during a Chopard event. For the evening, she embraced full red-carpet drama in an off-shoulder midnight-toned gown blending deep navy and black shades.

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The figure-hugging silhouette featured a daring thigh-high slit and flared hemline. But the true highlight of the appearance was her dazzling jewellery styling, featuring layered diamond necklaces and a statement sapphire ring, while skipping earrings altogether for a cleaner finish.

Throwback to her 2023 Cannes debut

Back in 2023, Mouni made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a dreamy princess-inspired couture moment by Atelier Zuhra. The ivory strapless gown came with a plunging neckline, a sparkling embellished corset bodice, a feathered skirt, and a dramatic floor-length train.

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Styled with crystal jewellery from Swarovski and Boucheron, the look leaned fully into fairytale glamour. Her soft dewy makeup and messy low bun added a romantic finish, making her debut one of her most elegant fashion moments yet.

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