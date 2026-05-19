 Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles In 300 Carats Of Emeralds & Diamonds At Cannes 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles In 300 Carats Of Emeralds & Diamonds At Cannes 2026

Model and fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodríguez turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival in a romantic mauve lace gown paired with over 300 carats of emeralds and diamonds by Chopard. The fiancée of Cristiano Ronaldo completed the glamorous look with a massive engagement ring, soft-glam makeup, and classic Hollywood waves.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Dazzles In 300 Carats Of Emeralds & Diamonds At Cannes 2026
Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes Film Festival 2026 |

Just weeks after making headlines at the Met Gala 2026 in New York, Georgina Rodríguez returned to the global fashion spotlight with another jaw-dropping appearance, this time at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the iconic red carpet at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, the model, entrepreneur, and fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo delivered full old-Hollywood glamour drenched in diamonds and emeralds.

Take a look:

Georgina’s romantic mauve look

For the screening of Fjord, Georgina embraced soft drama in a strapless mauve gown from Georges Hobeika's Fall Couture 2011 collection. The floor-length silhouette featured smoky-toned lace detailing and intricate diagonal ruching that created a corset-inspired illusion, sculpting her figure before flowing into a semi-sheer lace skirt.

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Keeping the styling refined, Georgina allowed the gown and jewellery to remain the focus. Her beauty look leaned towards soft glam with luminous skin, glossy nude lips, and a subtle smokey eye. She styled her hair in deep side-swept Hollywood waves, perfectly framing the statement jewellery around her neck.

Over 300 carats of jewels steal the show

While the gown itself was stunning, it was Georgina’s jaw-dropping jewellery collection that truly became the talking point of the evening. According to details shared by Chopard, the star wore more than 300 carats of emeralds and diamonds from the house's 2026 Red Carpet Collection.

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The centrepiece of the look was an opulent multi-strand emerald necklace crafted with 152 emerald beads and finished with a striking 13.86-carat round emerald placed at the centre. Layers of dazzling diamonds added extra brilliance, making the necklace one of the standout jewellery moments seen at Cannes this year.

She paired the necklace with a diamond-studded handcuff, statement rings, and an 18K white gold watch encrusted with 46.03 carats of diamonds. Another dazzling piece was her massive engagement ring, reportedly valued at nearly $5 million, which she has been wearing since announcing her engagement to Ronaldo in 2025.

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