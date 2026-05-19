Mouni Roy Turns Up Glam At Cannes 2026 In Striking Black Ensemble With Halter-Inspired Neckline Amid Separation Buzz

Mouni Roy Turns Up Glam At Cannes 2026 Days After Announcing Separation From Suraj Nambiar |

Mouni Roy has officially joined the growing list of Indian celebrities making stylish appearances at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actress arrived at the French Riviera for the presentation of her upcoming project, Bombay Stories, at the prestigious Marche du Film segment of the festival.

Her Cannes appearance comes shortly after news surrounding her reported separation from husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced online, placing the actress in the spotlight both for her professional milestone and her personal life.

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For her latest outing at Cannes, Mouni embraced sleek monochrome glamour in a sophisticated black-and-white ensemble that perfectly balanced minimalism with edgy couture styling.

The actress chose a fitted black mini dress featuring a striking white halter-inspired neckline detail that instantly elevated the outfit. While the silhouette appeared strapless at first glance, the design incorporated a single neck strap seamlessly connected to the crisp white collar element wrapped elegantly around her neck, creating a modern architectural effect.

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The body-hugging silhouette added a polished and structured finish to the look while maintaining a refined understated aesthetic. Adding extra drama to the appearance, Mouni layered the dress with an oversized black coat casually draped over her shoulders, giving the outfit a high-fashion runway-inspired touch.

She further styled the ensemble with sheer black stockings and pointed leather boots that added boldness and contemporary edge to the monochrome look. Sharing glimpses from her Cannes outing on Instagram, the actress captioned the post, “Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x,” giving fans a peek into her glamorous festival diaries.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had earlier shared a joint statement on Instagram on May 14 requesting privacy amid ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. The statement also urged people not to spread false narratives or unverified claims regarding their personal lives.