'Where Is Husband?': Mouni Roy Turns Her Dubai Vacation Into Walking Wardrobe, But Netizens Question Suraj Nambiar's Absence

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 12, 2026
Mouni Roy recently shared a stunning series of pictures from her luxurious Dubai vacation on Instagram.
The actress turned her getaway into a complete fashion showcase with multiple glamorous outfit changes throughout the trip.
In one of her outing fits with friends, she opted for a checkered mini dress with puff sleeves.
In a breezy beach outfit, Mouni opted for a strapless white top paired with intricate long white skirt.
In a statment party look, Mouni donned a halter neck black bodycon dress that perfectly clinched her silhoutte.
However, many netizens also noticed the absence of her husband Suraj Nambiar from the vacation album especially amid their separation rumours.
The rumours speculated after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.