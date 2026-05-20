Mouni Roy At Cannes 2026: Actor Honours India In Gujarati Patola Look Which Took '300 Hours' To Create

Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026 | Instagram

After turning heads with her edgy all-black arrival on the French Riviera, Mouni Roy has now brought a vibrant slice of Indian craftsmanship to Cannes 2026. The actress made a chic appearance while unveiling the poster and teaser of her upcoming film at the prestigious festival, but it was her stunning Gujarati Patola-inspired ensemble that truly stole the spotlight.

Take a look:

Mouni Roy’s Gujarati Patola moment at Cannes

For her latest Cannes outing, Mouni stepped away from classic red-carpet gowns and embraced Indian heritage in a contemporary silhouette. The actress wore a dramatic backless gown from The House of Patola, celebrating the beauty of Gujarat's iconic textile tradition.

The fitted floor-length ensemble featured a sleek sleeveless design with a square neckline and a body-contouring silhouette that flowed into an elegant train at the back.

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What made the look stand out was the intricate multicoloured Patola embroidery woven throughout the gown. The vibrant craftsmanship instantly added richness and dimension to the modern silhouette, creating the perfect blend of couture and culture.

Mouni herself revealed that the outfit took nearly 300 hours of embroidery work by artisans, proudly spotlighting Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

Keeping the styling elegant and fuss-free, Mouni paired the statement gown with delicate white strappy heels and cocktail rings. Her beauty look leaned towards soft glamour with kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, rosy cheeks and muted pink lips. She wore her hair loose in soft side-parted waves, adding effortless flair to the heavily embroidered ensemble.

Her first Cannes 2026 look served cool-girl glam

Before embracing Indian textiles, Mouni kicked off her Cannes 2026 fashion diary with a completely different aesthetic. For her first appearance, the actress opted for a sharp monochrome mini dress featuring a crisp white halter-style collar and structured lapels.

Adding a dramatic touch, she layered the dress with an oversized black trench coat casually draped over her shoulders. She completed the edgy ensemble with patterned sheer stockings, pointed leather boots and sleek glam makeup.