Janhvi's Saree, Alia's Cannes Gown & Hailey's Met Gala Breastplate: How 'Dupattas' Are Being Styled In 2026

From Bollywood galas to the iconic stairs of the Met the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival red carpets, one fashion detail is quietly taking over global style conversations in 2026 – the dupatta. Whether it's being called a scarf, cape, drape, stole, or Scandinavian neck wrap, the silhouette feels unmistakably desi at heart. And right now, literally everyone seems obsessed with it.

Flowing neck drapes, trailing chiffon scarves, and dupatta-inspired capes are showing up everywhere from couture gowns to archival fashion moments. What was once considered a traditional Indian styling element has now become fashion’s favourite dramatic accessory on international red carpets – and we have no complaints.

Take a look at recent couture moments when desi dupatta became the hero:

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree look brought back regal dupatta glam

Janhvi Kapoor recently embraced the trend in a dreamy powder-blue chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. While the delicate drape and structured bandeau blouse already made the look jaw-dropping, it was the matching dupatta-style scarf that became the true show-stealing element of the ensemble. Wrapped elegantly around her neck and cascading behind her with tassel detailing, the flowing drape added movement and softness to the monochrome look.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes gown was completed with a dupatta

At the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Alia Bhatt gave the trend a high-fashion couture spin in a peach custom gown by Tamara Ralph. The fitted strapless gown featured a dramatic chiffon stole wrapped around her arms that flowed behind her like an ethereal dupatta. The sheer drape added fluidity and romance to the sculpted silhouette, proving how Indian-inspired styling elements are seamlessly blending into international couture aesthetics.

Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala look had a dupatta twist too

Even model and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber jumped on the trend at the iconic Met Gala 2026. Wearing a sculpted gold breastplate with a royal-blue skirt by Saint Laurent, Hailey accentuated the look with a matching chiffon scarf wrapped around her neck and trailing dramatically behind her.

Kendall Jenner & Gracie Abrams also joined the scarf trend

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Supermodel Kendall Jenner leaned into archival elegance with a vintage Dior lace camisole paired with a slim scarf draped casually around her neck during a pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles.

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Meanwhile, singer Gracie Abrams brought old-Hollywood drama to the Oscars in a sequined Chanel ensemble styled with a floor-sweeping skinny scarf that flowed like a delicate train behind her.

Whether it’s couture capes, neck scarves, or trailing chiffon drapes, fashion’s current obsession clearly feels rooted in the timeless elegance of the dupatta, just reimagined for 2026’s global red carpets.