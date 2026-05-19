Huma Qureshi Bids Au Revoir To Cannes Film Festival 2026, Rocks Oscar de la Renta Halter-Neck Gown In Last Look

Huma Qureshi at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | Instagram

Actress Huma Qureshi wrapped up her glamorous run at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in true show-stopping style. After serving everything from regal sarees to sharp power suits and dramatic gowns throughout the festival, the actress bid au revoir to the French Riviera with one final high-fashion moment, and it was every bit elegant and bold.

Huma Qureshi wraps up Cannes 2026

Sharing a series of stunning pictures from her final Cannes appearance on Instagram, Huma also reflected on her journey with a deeply personal caption. "To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection. It is about authorship. Building yourself in public. Brick by brick," she wrote.

The actress further spoke about carrying her roots into global spaces "without diluting them" and turning "ambition into art." She ended the note with a classic goodbye to Cannes, writing, "Until the next, au revoir, Cannes."

Her final look in chic Oscar de la Renta number

For her last appearance at the screening of Hope at Cannes 2026, Huma stepped out in a chic black gown by Oscar de la Renta that perfectly blended timeless glamour with sculptural detailing. The velvet ensemble featured a fitted silhouette that beautifully traced her frame before extending into a sleek floor-grazing hemline.

The gown’s halter neckline came with an elegant twisted detail and a subtle keyhole cut-out at the bodice, adorned with a metallic gold leaf embellishment that added just the right amount of drama to the otherwise minimal look.

Keeping the styling clean and polished, Huma skipped heavy accessories and opted for delicate gold earrings that complemented the metallic accents of the dress.

Her beauty look leaned towards soft glamour with radiant skin, softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes, and nude pink lips, while her hair was kept in a sleek updo featuring soft strands framing her face.