Ghunghat-Clad Indian Women Steal The Spotlight On Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet

Ruchi Gujjar at cannes Film Festival 2026 | Instagram

At a red carpet often dominated by dramatic gowns and glittering couture, Indian actress Ruchi Gujjar made sure all eyes stayed on her heritage. Walking the iconic Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet, Ruchi turned heads in a jaw-dropping Rajasthani-inspired look complete with a bold pink ghunghat-style veil that grabbed eyeballs globally. Beyond a fashion moment, the actor sparked a conversation through her look around tradition, identity and the difference between respect and restriction.

Take a look:

Ruchi Gujjar's Rajasthani look at Cannes breaks the internet

For her Cannes appearance, Ruchi embraced traditional Indian craftsmanship in a vibrant fuchsia lehenga set drenched in intricate detailing. The heavily embroidered ensemble featured rich silver zari work, ornate borders and mirror embellishments that instantly stood out against the famous red staircase of Cannes.

The highlight of the look, however, was the dramatic ghunghat-inspired veil draped elegantly over her head and shoulders. Instead of presenting it as a symbol of silence, Ruchi used it to reclaim the narrative around the traditional practice. Sharing the thought behind her appearance, she wrote, "My ghunghat is a symbol of respect and my pride, but never a sentence of my silence."

Her jewellery choices further amplified the regal aesthetic. Layered traditional necklaces, stacked bangles, statement earrings and lotus-inspired hand accessories gave the entire outfit an opulent Rajasthani bridal touch.

Keeping the focus on the vibrant outfit and veil, Ruchi opted for elegant, soft-toned makeup with a dewy base, softly defined eyes, subtle kohl, rosy cheeks and glossy nude-pink lips. A tiny bindi and delicate nose pin tied the beauty look together beautifully.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time she has made headlines at Cannes. Last year, Ruchi went viral for wearing a necklace featuring Narendra Modi’s portrait, sparking massive online discussion.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

Born in Mehara Gujarwas village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Ruchi Gujjar rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Haryana 2023. After completing her studies at Maharani College in Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Coming from a conservative Gujjar family where women traditionally were not encouraged to work, Ruchi’s journey into modelling and acting became an inspiring step for many young women in her community. She has appeared in music videos like Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor and enjoys a growing fanbase online with over 1.8 million Instagram followers.