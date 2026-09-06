Miss World 2026 Controversy: Miss Paraguay Ayelén Pérez’s 'Thumbs Down' Gesture Goes Viral Amid Joheirry Mola Dominguez Win

The Miss World 2026 finale may be over, but the drama surrounding the Vietnam ceremony is still making headlines. A video from the September 5 event has gone viral after Miss World Paraguay 2026 Ayelén Pérez was seen making a thumbs-down gesture. The moment quickly sparked speculation online, with some viewers believing the gesture was directed at eventual winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic.

Check out the viral video below:

Why is Miss Paraguay’s gesture going viral?

The video circulating online shows Pérez making a thumbs-down sign during the Miss World 2026 ceremony. Since the Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez was ultimately crowned Miss World 2026, social media users began connecting the gesture to the result and questioning whether Pérez was unhappy with the outcome.

Pérez, however, clarified the intent behind her action. She claimed that the gesture was made before the winners were announced and said it was directed at the Miss World Organization rather than any of the contestants.

Replying to comments about the viral moment, she wrote, “They are wrong, I did that because of the injustice of the organisation. It was before the coronation.”

The Miss World Organisation has not yet publicly reacted to her allegation.

Who is Miss World Paraguay Ayelén Pérez?

Miss World Paraguay 2026 titleholder Ayelén Pérez is a professional violinist, music educator and entrepreneur from Paraguay.

She holds a degree in Music/Music Education from the Instituto de Bellas Artes and has an international teaching qualification in the Suzuki Method. She has also studied Commercial Engineering, combining her musical training with a background in business.

Pérez is also an entrepreneur and runs Estudio Musical Ayelén Pérez in Asunción. Her academy offers music education for both children and adults, with students learning instruments and vocal skills including violin, piano, guitar and singing.

All about Miss World 2026 winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez

While the controversy surrounding Pérez continues to circulate online, the Miss World 2026 crown went to Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic.

The 24-year-old Santo Domingo native has a background spanning education, journalism, community work and pageantry. She studied Business Management and Administration at Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) and has worked as an educator and journalist.

Read Also Who Is Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet Miss World 2026 Winner From Dominican Republic

Mola is also the founder of Voices of Tomorrow, a social initiative focused on expanding opportunities for young people. Her Miss World journey placed particular emphasis on education and her work supporting children in vulnerable communities.