 Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Winning Answer: Here’s What Dominican Republic Beauty Said To Her Final Question
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMiss World 2026 Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Winning Answer: Here’s What Dominican Republic Beauty Said To Her Final Question

Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Winning Answer: Here’s What Dominican Republic Beauty Said To Her Final Question

Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez won Miss World 2026 in Vietnam on September 5, with her final answer highlighting English education for children in vulnerable communities. Speaking about her Beauty With A Purpose cause, the 24-year-old educator and journalist described language as a powerful tool for opening opportunities. Mola is also the founder of Voices of Tomorrow.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Winning Answer: Here’s What Dominican Republic Beauty Said To Her Final Question
Miss World 2026 winner is Joheirry Mola Dominguez from Dominican Republic | Instagram

The Miss World 2026 crown may have gone to Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez, but it was her message about education and opportunity that gave her final moment an even bigger meaning. During the final round in Vietnam, the 24-year-old spoke about the cause closest to her heart and explained why she believes English can become a life-changing tool for children in vulnerable communities.

Miss World 2026 winning question and answer

Mola was asked: “Which Beauty With A Purpose cause have you supported in your country, and how would you improve it if you were crowned Miss World?”

In her response, Mola spoke about her work taking English education to children in vulnerable communities. She connected the cause to her own experience, explaining how language can give young people the confidence and ability to communicate their ideas and aspirations.

Read Also
Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Wins Miss World 2026, India's Nikita Porwal Loses At Top 40
Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Wins Miss World 2026, India's Nikita Porwal Loses At Top 40

She said: “Xin chào, Vietnam. Buenos dias, Republica Dominicana. I'm so happy. My beauty with a purpose is to take English program to kids in vulnerable communities, because I believe that when they know this language, the opportunities that the, the doors that can open to their life, it's a huge, big door.”

Mola went on to describe a conversation she had with fellow contestants and reflected on how having access to language had helped bring them to the global stage.

“Because I was talking to the girls and telling them that thanks to that tool, we are here. We have the tool to express our feelings, to express our, our purpose,” she added. 

Read Also
Who Is Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet Miss World 2026 Winner From Dominican Republic
Who Is Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet Miss World 2026 Winner From Dominican Republic

For Mola, the cause is ultimately about giving children something they can carry with them long after the programme ends. She added: “There's a tool they're gonna work for the rest of their life. Thank you so much.”

Check out the video below:

Who is Joheirry Mola Dominguez?

Mola, who was born and raised in Santo Domingo, has a background that extends well beyond pageantry. The 24-year-old is an educator, journalist and community advocate, as well as the founder of Voices of Tomorrow, a social initiative centred on expanding opportunities for young people.

Read Also
‘Irrespective Of Our Age, We Are All Just Little Girls At Heart’: Kaziah Liz Mejo On Taking...
‘Irrespective Of Our Age, We Are All Just Little Girls At Heart’: Kaziah Liz Mejo On Taking...

She studied Business Management and Administration at Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE). Alongside her modelling and pageant career, she has worked in education and communication, bringing together the two areas that became central to her Miss World platform.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source