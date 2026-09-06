Who Is Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet Miss World 2026 Winner From Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez wins Miss World 2026 | Instagram

Miss World 2026 has found its winner, and she is bringing far more than a crown to the global stage. Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez has been crowned the new Miss World in Vietnam, marking a major milestone for the 24-year-old Santo Domingo native whose journey spans education, journalism, community work and pageantry.

Who is Joheirry Mola Dominguez?

Born and raised in Santo Domingo, Joheirry Mola Dominguez has built a career that goes well beyond modelling. She is an educator, journalist, community advocate and the founder of Voices of Tomorrow, a social initiative focused on creating better opportunities for young people.

Mola holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE). While she has pursued modelling and pageantry, education and communication have remained important parts of her professional journey.

As a teacher, Mola works with children and young people, teaching Literature and Social Studies in English. Her approach centres on developing critical thinking while supporting students’ broader personal and intellectual growth.

Her interest in education also led her to establish Voices of Tomorrow, where she serves as founder and president. The initiative works towards improving access to English-language education for children and young people from vulnerable communities. Through the project, Mola aims to help young people build confidence, gain useful skills and access opportunities that can shape their futures.

Her community involvement also includes programmes supporting children, adding another dimension to her work outside the pageant world.

But education isn't the only space where Mola has made her mark. She has also developed a career in journalism and television, working as a correspondent for Univision New York’s “Ventana a Quisqueya.” Through the programme, she covers Dominican culture, community stories and social issues, giving her a platform to spotlight stories connected to her home country and its people.

In May 2026, Mola was part of a UNICEF telethon in the Dominican Republic as a reporting correspondent for Univision. She interviewed participants, covered the event and helped support the campaign’s message.

Earlier in March 2026, she worked as a live reporter for Univision during the Premios Soberano, one of the Dominican Republic’s biggest entertainment events.

Now, with the Miss World 2026 crown, Mola adds one of the most prestigious international pageant titles to an already diverse career.