Miss World Uganda Walks The Stage In A Gown Inspired By 'Seven Layers Of C-Section'

Pageant fashion often comes with plenty of sparkle, drama and theatrical silhouettes, but Miss World Uganda Muhoza Trivia Elle's latest look brought something far more personal to the stage. Created for the World Designer Award, her jaw-dropping gown turned the story of childbirth into a visual fashion statement while paying tribute to women who undergo C-sections.

Inside 'Layers of Life'

Titled "Layers of Life," the gown was designed by Keesha Abdallah, who drew inspiration from the seven layers involved in a C-section. Rather than treating the medical journey as something purely clinical, Abdallah translated its different stages into the construction, colours and layers of the dramatic ensemble.

At first glance, the ombré gown stands out for its striking colour progression and layered construction. But the details reveal that the silhouette was designed to represent much more than aesthetics.

Each layer was conceived as part of the larger story of childbirth, with the gown reflecting different stages, textures and transitions encountered during the process. The concept was also deeply personal for Abdallah, who drew from her own experience as a new mother while developing the design.

The designer went a step further by studying imagery and details surrounding the seven layers involved in a C-section. Those references eventually became part of the gown's visual language, transforming an experience associated with surgery into a piece celebrating motherhood and the human body.

More than just a pageant look

Abdallah later opened up about the thought process behind the creation in a note shared on Instagram. Addressing conversations around the gown and its colours, she stressed that the design was never intended to represent a particular race or skin colour.

Talking about the creative process behind The Layers of Life, she explained, "When we began creating this gown, race or skin colour was never part of the conversation. Our starting point was simply a woman and the incredible layers of the body she carries within her layers we all share, regardless of where we come from or what colour our skin is.”

Abdallah explained that the inspiration came from the layers encountered during a C-section, as well as the wider experience of bringing a child into the world.

“Each colour and layer was chosen to represent a stage, a texture, or a transition within that story not to represent a particular race. And that is precisely why we called it ‘The Layers of Life,’” she added.

For Abdallah, the message ultimately extended beyond childbirth itself. The gown was designed around the idea that motherhood, womanhood and the miracle of life are experiences capable of connecting people across backgrounds.

“Because life itself does not belong to one race, one country, or one colour. Life has no colour. Life is universal.”

The designer also acknowledged the conversations sparked by the outfit, noting that art can encourage people to feel, think and interpret a concept differently.