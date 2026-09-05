Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Wins Miss World 2026, India's Nikita Porwal Loses At Top 40

Miss World 2026 winner is Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola | Instagram

The Miss World 2026 crown has found its new home, with the Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola taking the spotlight at the grand finale in Vietnam. As the 73rd edition came to a close, contestants from across the globe competed for the coveted blue crown, while India’s Nikita Porwal’s journey ended in the Top 40.

Joheirry Mola crowned Miss World 2026

Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026 at the grand finale held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 5. She emerged victorious from a field of contestants representing 110 countries.

Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand passed on the title to Mola, marking the official beginning of the Dominican Republic representative’s reign.

Spain’s Elisabeth Reynes secured the first runner-up position, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty was announced as the second runner-up.

The final stage featured six standout contestants representing different regions and achievements. Eritrea’s Snit Habteab, who earned the People’s Choice spot, joined Reynes, Chetty, Vietnam’s Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Mola and South Africa’s Romanda Hombir in the Top 6.

Nikita Porwal’s Miss World journey ends in Top 40

India’s Nikita Porwal made it to the Top 40 but could not progress to the Top 20. Following the result, the Miss India Organisation shared an Instagram statement celebrating her performance and India’s continued presence in the competition.

“Nikita Porwal concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India's remarkable streak of placing at five consecutive editions of Miss World,” the organisation said.

Porwal represented India at the global pageant after being crowned Femina Miss India World 2024. Hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, she brought a background in theatre and storytelling to the competition. Before entering pageantry, Porwal worked in theatre, wrote plays and pursued acting.

While her journey ended before the final rounds, Mola’s victory brought the 2026 Miss World competition to a glamorous close in Vietnam.