Miss Global World 2024: Shemonyl Wankadia Talks About Her Journey

Shemonyl Wankadia won the coveted title of Milestone Pageants’ Miss India International 2024 held in April 2024 in Bangkok. She will represent India internationally by participating in the prestigious Miss Global World 2024 pageant to be held today in Dubai.

An ardent beauty pageant enthusiast, Shemonyl’s pageant journey commenced when she was schooling. She began with Teen Princess 2017 and has since then participated in many regional pageants and got notable achievements such as 1st Runner-Up at Miss Global World India 2024. Her story is that of dedication, versatility and passion. Her rigorous training and unwavering commitment to her ultimate dream of representing India at Miss Universe proves her dedication and commitment to the craft.

Outside of her pageant pursuits, she holds a degree in International Economics and is a certified national referee and pet groomer with two years of experience. She is also a seasoned Taekwondo athlete and coach with an extensive experience of four years.

Besides her pageant and professional success, Shemonyl harbours diverse passions such as baking, bike riding, swimming and martial arts, all of which reflect her diverse interests, and versatile and resilient spirit.

Excerpts from the interview:

After winning the prestigious Milestone Pageants’ Miss India International 2024, you are all set to participate in the Miss Global World 2024 pageant in Dubai. How excited are you for the upcoming event?

For me, it is like a dream come true to represent my country on such a prestigious platform. It feels surreal to be part of the Miss Global World and I am so excited to embark on this journey.

What does the Miss World crown mean for you?

I have been envisioning myself winning the Miss World crown since a very young age. It means everything to me.

Tell us about your journey and what inspires you to win?

Since the day I started my pageant journey, it has been commendable and filled with massive growth and transformation. The Miss Universe 2021 pageant winner beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu has inspired me in many ways.

Representing India at Miss Global World pageant is a huge responsibility on your shoulder. How do you feel being the ambassador of India?

I do understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title. It is a huge commitment to represent India on an international level and a coveted platform. I feel immense pride at being the ambassador of India on this stage. Finally, my hard work is getting recognised and I am getting a platform to talk about what truly matters to me and share it with the world.

What kind of training and preparation you have undergone for the upcoming pageant?

My preparation has been pretty intense. From working on my fitness to finalising the pageant wardrobe for the finale round to working on my stage presence, I have been consistently working on various aspects to prepare for Miss Global World pageant. The most challenging part is to keep my sanity without getting overwhelmed or falling for perfection, and also enjoy the process.

How do you look at beauty pageants and how do they provide the opportunity to empower women?

My perception about beauty pageants has always been positive. Becoming a pageant winner requires tremendous preparation, determination, extensive grooming and an optimistic outlook. Pageants give women the conviction and make them feel empowered about their choices.

How do you define beauty and self-care?

Both beauty and self-care are important aspects that help me to be in a Zen state of mind. To me, beauty is something that comes from within and corresponds with confidence. I believe that when you prioritise self-care, it reflects on the outside and you genuinely start feeling more productive and happy.

How do you manage to follow your diverse passions such as baking, riding and martial arts?

I make sure to prioritise my days task wise. I take time management seriously to be able to follow my passions – be it baking, bike riding, swimming, taekwondo or martial arts training – in my downtime.

What do you look forward to after this pageant?

At this moment, I am really looking forward to winning the Miss Global World pageant. But looking forward, I am willing to start my own pageant academy as a pageant mentor to help aspiring talents.