Met Gala 2026: Zoë Kravitz Flashes Massive Engament Ring, Sabrina Carpenter Wows In Black At Anna Wintour's Pre-Met Dinner At Home

With just hours to go before fashion's biggest night, the buzz around Met Gala 2026 hit peak glamour as Anna Wintour hosted an ultra-exclusive pre-Met dinner at her New York residence on Sunday. The intimate soirée brought together some of the biggest names from the guest list, offering a sneak peek into the style moods set to dominate the red carpet.

Who wore what at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met dinner

Sabrina Carpenter

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Sabrina Carpenter kept things effortlessly chic in a black off-shoulder midi dress. The lace-detailed bodice added a romantic touch, while the flowy skirt kept it soft and elegant. She styled it minimally with diamond studs, a sleek black handbag and classic closed-toe heels.

Venus Williams

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Tennis icon Venus Williams dazzled in a strapless black gown covered in shimmering rhinestones. The look was elevated with bold red detailing, which she followed through with statement earrings and delicate stacked bracelets.

Serena Williams

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Serena Williams brought drama in a striking red sequinned gown, featuring a backless silhouette and asymmetrical cut. She complemented the bold look with black heels and layered diamond jewellery.

Zoë Kravitz

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Zoë Kravitz leaned into vintage-inspired styling with a soft yellow floral skirt paired with a glossy beige cardigan featuring fur accents from Saint Laurent's 2026 collection. She accessorised with black sunglasses and a brown YSL bag and subtly flashed her rumoured engagement ring by Harry Styles.

Nicole Kidman

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Keeping it effortlessly timeless, Nicole Kidman chose an elegant black dress with a cinched waist and flowing silhouette. Full sleeves and a refined neckline added sophistication, while black heels, a matching bag and dark sunglasses completed her polished look.

The party circuit in NYC

Anna’s dinner wasn’t the only hotspot lighting up New York ahead of the gala. Actress Teyana Taylor hosted her buzzworthy ‘Dirty Rose’ party, while designers Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald threw their annual pre-Met celebration.

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Just days earlier, a Vogue-hosted pre-party also drew global attention, with names like Simone Ashley, Nina Dobrev, Georgina Rodríguez and Isha Ambani making stylish appearances.

With the official event set to unfold at the Metropolitan Museum of Art under the theme “Costume Art” and dress code “Fashion is Art,” these pre-Met gatherings have already set the tone for a night of bold fashion.