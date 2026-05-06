Met Gala 2026: Mona Patel Returns In Leonardo da Vinci-Inspired Gown With 500-Year-Old Manuscripts

Mona Patel Met Gala 2026 look | Instagram

When Indian businesswoman Mona Patel steps into the Met Gala universe, she doesn’t just dress for the theme, she becomes it. After going viral for her unforgettable 2024 debut, all eyes were on her return to the Met Gala 2026. And trust her to raise the bar yet again, this time turning Renaissance art into a breathtaking couture moment.

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Mona Patel's gown inspired by Leonardo da Vinci

For this year's "Fashion Is Art" dress code, Mona looked to none other than Leonardo da Vinci for inspiration. Her look, titled Renaissance Genius, was custom created by Dolce & Gabbana, marking the label’s return to the Met after a hiatus.

The ensemble began with an outer cape, designed to resemble an aged manuscript in motion. Made from sepia-toned silk, it featured over 500 years old prints inspired by da Vinci’s works – think the iconic Vitruvian Man, delicate sketches, handwritten notes, and portrait studies – creating the illusion of walking through a living notebook.

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Underneath the dramatic cape sat a sculpted ivory gown that explored the human body in a more literal sense. With its mermaid silhouette, the piece was detailed with hand-pleated chiffon that resembled the structure of muscles and movement. Gold accents, jewelled connectors, and a braided spine-like detail added an almost anatomical dimension to the look.

According to Vogue, Mona went the extra mile for authenticity, even studying original manuscripts housed at Biblioteca Ambrosiana, a historic library known for preserving centuries-old works by da Vinci.

Her accessories were just as thoughtfully curated. She donned jewellery from Kantilal Chhotalal, including an asymmetrical ear styling with solitaire diamonds and an exquisite Toi et Moi ring pairing two distinct cuts. She completed the look with towering custom heels by René Caovilla, adding a dose of drama to her already commanding presence.

Her beauty choices were soft and luminous with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, and neutral tones, while her hair, styled in an effortless bun with loose strands, kept the focus firmly on the artistry of the outfit.