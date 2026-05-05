 'Chanel Did You Dirty': Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Makes Met Gala 2026 Debut In 'Jeans & Top', Netizens Troll
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HomeLifestyle'Chanel Did You Dirty': Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Makes Met Gala 2026 Debut In 'Jeans & Top', Netizens Troll

'Chanel Did You Dirty': Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Makes Met Gala 2026 Debut In 'Jeans & Top', Netizens Troll

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made her Met Gala 2026 debut in a casual Chanel look featuring jeans and a sheer top, sparking strong online reactions. While some praised the concept, many criticised the styling, saying “Chanel did you dirty.” Despite the buzz, Bhavitha remains a rising global fashion star.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Models Bhavitha Mandava and Awar Odhiang on Met Gala 2026 red carpet | X

The Met Gala red carpet is known for its jaw-dropping couture moments, but this year, one debut sparked a very different kind of conversation. Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made her first appearance on fashion’s biggest night, and let’s just say, the internet had thoughts.

Bhavitha Mandava’s unexpected Met debut

Walking the iconic steps alongside Canadian model Awar Odhiang, Bhavitha took a surprisingly laid-back route for the red carpet. Representing Chanel, she wore a look inspired by her debut runway moment, featuring a relaxed denim paired with a sheer, full-sleeved top layered over a white tank.

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The styling stayed minimal with delicate stud earrings, a statement ring, soft glam makeup, and naturally styled open hair. While the idea may have nodded to her modelling journey, the execution felt more off-duty than Met Gala, especially on a night that celebrates bold, theatrical fashion.

Internet is not happy 

Social media wasted no time reacting, and it was far from subtle. Comments poured in, with many questioning the styling choice.

A user expressed, “I get that it's a play on her first runway look but what are you playing at sending bhavitha mandava to the met in bloody jeans and a going out top.” Meanwhile another added, “now why'd they do Bhavitha like this???”

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A third user stated, “Omg bhavitha I’m so sorry girl Chanel did you dirty.” One more trolled, saying, “Why did they dress Bhavitha like she’s going to hang with the girls?”

Criticising the luxury house, another user wrote, “Chanel did NOT do that to bhavitha oh my god?!?!  I’m incredibly mad for her why are showing up in Tuesday afternoon coffee wear.”

While some appreciated the reference, most felt the look didn’t live up to the grandeur of the Met.

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Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Despite the mixed reaction, Bhavitha’s fashion journey is nothing short of groundbreaking. The Hyderabad-born model has been making global waves with Chanel. 

She became the first Indian model to open the brand’s Métiers d’Art 2025/26 show in New York and later closed its haute couture presentation at the Grand Palais.

She also made history as Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador, joining an elite global lineup that includes Margot Robbie, Jennie Kim, and Timothée Chalamet.

So while her Met debut may have divided opinions, Bhavitha’s place in global fashion is only getting stronger.

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