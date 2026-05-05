Beyoncé’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy BREAKS Met Gala's 18+ Rule In White Moment

Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy at Met Gala 2026 | X (@21metgala)

The Met Gala 2026 has seen its fair share of headline-making moments, but this year, it came with a twist no one saw coming. At Met Gala 2026, all eyes were on Blue Ivy Carter, who made a surprise debut at just 14, quietly sidestepping the event’s long-standing 18+ rule and instantly becoming one of the most talked-about names of the night.

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Blue Ivy breaks Met rule in Balenciaga moment

Dressed in a custom Balenciaga ensemble, Blue Ivy delivered a look that felt both youthful and couture-forward. She confidently broke the rule, and stepped onto the carpet in a strapless ivory dress featuring a soft bubble he. Layered over it was a coordinating jacket that flowed into a sweeping train, adding drama without overwhelming her frame.

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Her styling was kept minimal yet stunning with delicate diamond jewellery, including a fine necklace and drop earrings, while embellished Jimmy Choo heels added just the right amount of sparkle. Oversized sunglasses gave the outfit a cool, slightly mysterious finish, turning her debut into a viral moment.

Beyoncé returns after 10 years, Jay-Z joins

Of course, she didn’t arrive alone. Superstar Beyoncé returned to the Met carpet after nearly a decade, and this time as a co-chair. She made a commanding entrance in a shimmering, diamond-studded gown, switching things up with textured, crimped waves and a striking silver headpiece that followed the design of her outfit.

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Alongside them, Jay-Z kept things classic in a sharply tailored black suit, letting the spotlight shine firmly on his wife and daughter.