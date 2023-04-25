Met Gala 2023: Livestreaming, timings, theme and everything you need to know

Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It one of the most awaited event for fashion enthusiasts as they get to know what their favourite celebrity on the red carpet, interviews, after-party outfits, and more highlights.

Met Gala also known as The Anna Wintour Costume Center, named after the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, who has been a committee member of the gala since 1995. The fundraiser was established in 1948 by publicist Eleanor Lambert to encourage contributions from New York's affluent society.

In the previous year, the event raised a significant $17.4 million for the Costume Institute at the Met and it also, kicks off the spring exhibition that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, each year.

Read Also 7 Best Instagram fashion looks from last week; black ruled the chart

The Met Gala is well-known for taking place on the first Monday of May, which falls on May 1 this year. The official livestreaming of the star studded event, Met Gala will be hosted by Vogue on Monday, May 1 (Tuesday, May 2, 4:00 am IST).

Theme:

The 2023 Met Gala's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which pays tribute to the late fashion designer by celebrating the indelible legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld and the dress code will be 'In honor of Karl.'

Hosts:

The livestream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, television personality Derek Blasberg and Saturday Night Live’s actress Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will also return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

Read Also Summer hairstyling: Slay the bun look like these 7 Bollywood actresses

Karl Lagerfeld was renowned for his position as creative director of Chanel, as well as his contributions to Chloé and his eponymous label.

Ticket price:

The cost of attending the Met Gala has significantly increased this year, with a seat at the event now reportedly priced at USD $50,000 compared to last year's USD $30,000. Celebrities who are hesitant to pay the exorbitant price would still think twice before pulling out of the event because according to sources, declining an invitation once can lead to permanent exclusion from the guest list.

You can watch the livestreaming HERE:

The 2023 Met Gala livestream will be broadcast live across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages of Vogue.

Vogue Club will also host a Met Gala livestream watch party so that you don't miss a chance to celebrate fashion’s biggest night out at the exclusive event in New York City. The 2023 Met Gala livestream will begin at 6:30 pm EST (May 2, 4:00 am IST).