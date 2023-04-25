7 Best Instagram fashion looks from last week; black ruled the chart

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja channelled a chic boardroom look with her satorial style from Japanese designer Junya Watanabe at the Apple store launch in Mumbai recently. Her earrings added oomph to the entire look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Citadel premiere in Rome in an orange pant-suit. Her orange pantsuit comprised an oversized jacket and the trousers with a high-rise waist, straight-leg fitting and a baggy style giving a perfect classy bossy look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a sleek co-ord set. She wore a Serpenti necklace and cuff bracelet from Bulgari

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a beautiful sculptural gown at an award function and she looked simply amazing

Janhvi Kapoor wore this beautiful thigh slit plunging neck gown at an award function

Malaika Arora looks stunning in this pink outfit and you too, can take inspiration from her outfit to look different and stunning. She wore a shimmery choli, floral long jacket with shimmery sleeves and a tight fitting long skirt

Parineeti Chopra wore a black shimmery short dress with a cape at Doha, Qatar and she looked absolutely phenomenal

