Meet Victoria's Secret's First Transgender Models: Valentina Sampaio And Alex Consani

After a six-year hiatus, the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a grand return on October 15, 2024, but this time with a significant shift in focus. Once known for its limited and narrow representation, the brand has successfully redefined itself with a commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

This year’s show took a historic turn, showcasing the talents of transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani on its runway for the very first time. This decision reflects Victoria’s Secret’s response to the growing demands for representation of all genders and identities in fashion.

Valentina Sampaio: A Trailblazer in the Fashion Industry

Valentina Sampaio is no stranger to breaking boundaries in the modeling world. The Brazilian model has been paving the way for transgender visibility in fashion since her career began. In 2017, she made history as the first openly transgender model to grace the cover of Vogue Paris, a monumental moment for both the LGBTQ+ community and the fashion industry at large. Since then, Valentina has continued to work with major fashion brands, using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

At this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Valentina wowed the audience with her bold runway look. She donned a striking black bikini set adorned with sequins, paired with embellished stilettos and the brand’s signature wings, this time reimagined as dramatic black bows. Her appearance, complete with teased blonde curls and glam makeup, exuded the classic Victoria’s Secret “Angel” aesthetic, while also embracing the modern flair she’s come to represent.

Valentina’s presence on the runway was more than just a fashion statement. It was a powerful moment for transgender visibility in an industry that has a history of partiality against body types, race and gender

Alex Consani: Redefining Confidence and Style

Joining Valentina on the runway was Alex Consani, another rising star in the modeling world. Known for her dynamic energy and unapologetic confidence, Alex has quickly become a leading voice for trans visibility in fashion. Her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was nothing short of a spectacle.

For her look, Alex donned a sequin-embellished bra top paired with matching bikini bottoms, radiating confidence as she graced down the runway. Her standout feature was a pair of blue star-adorned wings that added a whimsical touch to her bold look. Paired with vibrant makeup, including a striking pink eyeshadow, Alex’s appearance showcased her individuality and added to the show’s renewed focus on diverse beauty.

Through her work, Alex has become a role model for aspiring models and advocates who are pushing for a more inclusive industry. Her appearance in this show represents a step forward for greater acceptance of transgender individuals in fashion’s most exclusive spaces.

A New Chapter for the brand

Victoria’s Secret has faced significant backlash in recent years for its narrow standards of beauty and lack of diversity. For decades, the brand’s runway shows were criticized for promoting unrealistic ideals, which made them loose many of its customers. However, the 2024 show marked a significant departure from the brand’s past.

In an official statement, Victoria’s Secret said, “We want to make this year’s show inclusive and will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, and entertainment, all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today.” The brand’s decision to feature Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani as prominent runway models is just one of the many steps it has taken to embrace change.

Beyond the models who walked the runway, the presence of Emira D’Spain, another transgender model who sat in the front row, underscored the brand’s dedication to being more inclusive. By inviting diverse voices to the forefront, Victoria’s Secret is signaling its intent to better represent the diversity of its customers and the world.

A moment of evolution in Fashion...and for the good

The representation of transgender models like Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show marks a pivotal moment not only for the brand but for the fashion industry as a whole. For years, people and advocates have called for greater acceptance and representation in fashion, particularly in high-profile shows like this one. While progress has been made, the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show proves that there is still work to be done, and brands like Victoria’s Secret have the power to drive meaningful change.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, moments like these pave the path for future generations of models, designers, and creatives to be included, regardless of gender, race, size, or background. The return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show may be a sign of a broader shift toward a more inclusive fashion landscape.

In this new era for Victoria’s Secret, the runway is not just about the clothes-it’s about embracing the beauty and diversity of all people.