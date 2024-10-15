Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer

Instagram

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, twin nieces of the late Princess Diana, are carving their own path in the world of fashion. Signed by STORM Management, a British modeling agency, the sisters have quickly become influential figures in the industry, gracing magazine covers and taking over runways.

Although they bear a striking resemblance, the twins are not identical, with Eliza being older by just two minutes. Born in London in 1992, they are the daughters of Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, and Victoria Lockwood, and share a close connection to their royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Modeling Careers Take Off

Both Amelia and Eliza have made their mark in fashion, appearing on magazine covers and walking runways side by side. Most recently, the twins were spotted at the Josh Birch Jones show during London Fashion Week in February 2023, where they showcased their modeling talent. Their older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, is already an established figure in the fashion world, representing luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari, and the twins are following closely in her footsteps.

In 2022, Tatler magazine recognized the twins as two of the most stylish socialites globally, praising their natural grace and ability to move within circles of aristocrats, royals, and supermodels. Tatler described them as being "among the sexiest and most fashionable socialite siblings from around the world," elevating their status as rising stars in both fashion and high society.

A Fashion Connection to Princess Diana

The Spencer sisters’ fashion sense has often drawn comparisons to their famous aunt, Princess Diana. At Milan Fashion Week in September 2023, Amelia Spencer donned a Versace little black dress (LBD) that was reminiscent of the iconic LBD worn by Princess Diana at the 1995 premiere of Apollo 13 in London. This tribute to Diana’s style showcased how the twins keep their aunt’s fashion legacy alive, while also making their own mark in the industry.

Close Bonds with the Royal Family

While the Spencers are often celebrated for their fashion achievements, they remain closely connected to their royal roots. Growing up in South Africa, Amelia and Eliza shared a strong bond with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. They were even present at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, further cementing their place within the royal family.

Instagram

Remembering Princess Diana

Despite their international modeling careers, the twins have a deeply personal connection to their aunt, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 when they were just five years old. In an interview with Tatler, Eliza reflected on their relationship with Diana: “We always just knew her as our aunt... Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older.”

Eliza also shared that Princess Diana visited them several times in South Africa, saying, “She stayed with us, just before she passed away, at my father’s house here in Cape Town. We were very fortunate to have spent that time with her.” These memories, though brief, have left a lasting impact on the twins, influencing both their personal lives and public personas.

Instagram

The Next Generation of Spencer Women

As Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer continue to rise in the fashion world, they carry the legacy of both their famous aunt and their aristocratic heritage. Whether on the runway or in magazine spreads, the twins blend their unique style with echoes of Princess Diana’s timeless elegance, all while building a name for themselves in the ever-evolving world of fashion. With their growing influence, they are poised to continue making waves in the industry while honoring their family’s legacy.