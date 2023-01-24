Meet Akash Sagar, India's next rising musician

Everyone wants to make a name in life, but there are some people among them who get success, one of them is Akash Sagar. An artist has to work continuously day and night to maintain the glory of his art. Akash Sagar has reached this point after day and night's riyaz and after tireless hard work.

As a child, Akash saw his uncle and learned from him, made him a source and prepared himself as an Eklavya, and by looking into the world of music, he got his fame. While doing stage performance, he was called to sing in big and small events and Akash also made full use of these opportunities and used to sing with full enthusiasm, as a result of which one of his songs "Tere Intezaar Mein" was watched by millions of people on YouTube. Sat in the heart and started humming. The youth, after listening to the song, to a great extent found a connection in the song, one that Akash and his fans bonded with for life. Then Aakash presented a cover album of "Phoolon Ka Taaron" on the festival of Rakshabandhan and this album created a different record, in less than a week, this album was heard by 24+ million people and gave immense love. When Akash sees the success, he says that "all this was possible with the blessings of the parents and the love of the audience" and this is important for an artist to keep his art alive,

So let's sit in the blanket in the cold and join the song of the sky and present this lovely gift to your partner.

