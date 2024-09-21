Mastering The Art Of Skincare Layering: A Step-by-Step Guide For Glowing Skin

Layering in skincare refers to the practice of applying multiple skincare products in a specific sequence to maximize their effectiveness and achieve desired skin benefits. Accurate layering of skin care products can help us target various skin concerns more effectively by meeting the specific purpose for which the product was created. The general order of layering is based on the texture and function of the products, typically starting with the lightest and moving to the heaviest.

The viscosity of skincare products plays a crucial role in the layering process. Viscosity refers to the thickness or texture of a product, ranging from watery (low viscosity) like lotions to thick creamy products (high viscosity). Products with low viscosity, such as toners, essences, and serums, are lightweight and designed to penetrate the skin quickly. These are applied first to allow their active ingredients to reach deeper layers of the skin without being blocked by heavier products.

Heavier products like creams, oils, and balms have a higher viscosity and create a protective barrier on the skin's surface. These are applied last to seal in moisture and the benefits of the previously applied products.

The general rule is to apply products from the lightest to the heaviest texture. This order ensures that each product can be absorbed properly and perform its intended function without interference from heavier products that might otherwise create a barrier and prevent the low viscosity products from penetrating into the skin

Oscar Pereira, Founder of Code Skin, shares layering routine for day and night.

Day

Pre-cleanser or make-up remover

Cleansing / face wash

Toning or essence

Special care -- serum / repair product

Moisturiser (day cream)

Sunscreen

Night

Cleansing / face wash

Toning or essence

Spot treatment -- Applied only to areas needing special attention, like blemishes or dark spots

Special care / serum / ampoule

Moisturiser (night cream)

Following are some guidelines for maximum effectiveness in layering of skin care products:

Be patient. Allow each product to absorb before applying the next, typically around 30 seconds to a minute

Application -- use gentle patting motions, especially for delicate areas

Adapt your layering routing according to skin type as oily skin may need fewer hydrating layers while dry skin may need more hydrating layers

Identifying your skin type; whether oily, dry, combination or sensitive is crucial for selection the appropriate layering products

Follow the correct layering order; apply from thinnest to thickest

Listen to your skin; if a product feels sticky or heavy, it may not be fully absorbed. Adjust the wait time or the amount of product used

Customise your routine -- for daytime focus on hydration and protection while in the night focus on treatment and repair as the skin repairs itself in the night

Be consistent and stick to your routine for at least a few weeks to see results. Consistent application allows your skin to adapt and respond to the products

Create a balance or find a balance for your skin and don’t overwhelm it. More products don’t necessarily mean better results

Stay informed by keeping up with new skincare innovations and ingredients that might benefit your skin

Focus on quality over quantity

Mastering the art of layering of skin care products helps to create a comprehensive skincare routine that addresses multiple skin concerns simultaneously, resulting in healthier, more radiant skin.

(Oscar Pereira is Founder of Code Skin)