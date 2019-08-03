Masaba Gupta: Want to curate a collection that will flatter all the Indian skin tones

Every person has a different need, and I wanted them to have every shade and colour at their disposal,” she tells us. “Having admired Nykaa for a long time now, the fact that they are home-grown and aspirational made them the perfect choice to create something for the Indian skin,” she adds.

If you haven’t already checked out the new line, Masaba tells us that the first range of products are Lips and Tips, matching lipsticks and nail paints packaged in her favourite as well as signature prints. This range is a curated collection of shades and colours that will flatter all the Indian skin tones across ages.