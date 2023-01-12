e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMalanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

Malanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

The folk holiday that draws on pagan folk tales and marks the new year according to the Julian calendar falls on January 13.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Twitter
Follow us on

Malanka is a Ukrainian and Belarusian folk holiday that draws on pagan folk tales and marks the new year according to the Julian calendar falls on January 13.

The celebrations stem from a pagan myth about Malanka, a daughter of the Slavic deity Lada, who was once kidnapped by an evil snake and locked up in the underworld before being rescued.

Traditions

According to tradition, a household should have 12 dishes on offer – one for each month of the year.

Pancakes, pies and cheese dumplings are common dishes for the holiday.

Children are handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival.

In the festivities, traditional costume masks used to celebrate the Malanka festival are placed on a fence in the village and celebrants go from house to house, where the dwellers offer them food.

In some areas, homeowners will burn straw and a didukh – a decoration made from a sheaf of wheat to symbolize the death of everything bad.

One of the most famous rituals is the driving of a man dressed as a goat, symbolizing a dying and resurrecting deity.

Read Also
Lost your baggage at the airport? Here are few things you should know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Do you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman before becoming an actor? Check the occupation...

Do you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman before becoming an actor? Check the occupation...

Malanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

Malanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

Pongal 2023: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones this festival

Pongal 2023: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones this festival

Five must-read books on inclusion and diversity by Indian authors

Five must-read books on inclusion and diversity by Indian authors

Joydev Kenduli Mela 2023: Know more about West Bengal's annual Baul mela

Joydev Kenduli Mela 2023: Know more about West Bengal's annual Baul mela