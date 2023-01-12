Malanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

Picture for representation | Twitter

Malanka is a Ukrainian and Belarusian folk holiday that draws on pagan folk tales and marks the new year according to the Julian calendar falls on January 13.

The celebrations stem from a pagan myth about Malanka, a daughter of the Slavic deity Lada, who was once kidnapped by an evil snake and locked up in the underworld before being rescued.

Traditions

According to tradition, a household should have 12 dishes on offer – one for each month of the year.

Pancakes, pies and cheese dumplings are common dishes for the holiday.

Children are handed money as a gift while celebrating the Malanka festival.

In the festivities, traditional costume masks used to celebrate the Malanka festival are placed on a fence in the village and celebrants go from house to house, where the dwellers offer them food.

In some areas, homeowners will burn straw and a didukh – a decoration made from a sheaf of wheat to symbolize the death of everything bad.

One of the most famous rituals is the driving of a man dressed as a goat, symbolizing a dying and resurrecting deity.

