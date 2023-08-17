Magicalmost, Mind Blowing In His Show/Corporate Events

He has become a renowned name in the industry who has been consistently redefining the art of magic and astonishment.

No matter how much ever we hear about people, who went all in, left no stone unturned, and gave it their all in order to reach their desired goals and aspirations in life, there is still so much more, one feels the need to hear about them, about their stories, journeys and much more.

This is because the kind of path they have created for themselves, all on their own, believing in their talent and themselves, and the massive momentum they have created through that needs to be discussed and celebrated more for the world to understand how in the end, everything revolves around one’s hard work and strong self-belief. Professional magician Ayoub El Ahmadi, aka Magicalmost , originally from Morocco and now based in Dubai, has been doing that and how.

Magicalmost created a journey of success for him from Morocco to Dubai, spreading his essence of magic, which has helped him become a renowned name in the industry, redefining the art of magic and astonishment.

He is a multitalented personality, who has not just spellbound people with his intelligent tricks and magical shows as a performer, illusionist, mentalist, iPad magician, close-up street magician and large productions magician, but also as a blogger, actor and artist who has won the hearts of people with his awe-inspiring performances, which he tailors as per occasions, events and audiences.

He began his journey as a young enthusiast from Morocco and, for the past nine years, has made Dubai his home. He is driven by an insatiable curiosity and passion for magic and everything related to that. Performing across the GCC with his mind-blowing performances, he has proved his mettle to the world of magic and why he deserves to be a well-known performer in the industry with several milestones in his career.

Magicalmost ( @magicalmost ), who is also the Founder and CEO of Luxury Events 4U, is now determined to diversify his brand by exploring related avenues in the world of entertainment. He wants to now focus on developing his own magic products and also creating his branded merchandise.

