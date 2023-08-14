7 Magical Tips For Women In 40s To Get Glowing Skin

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
Drink plenty of water: About 60 percent of our body is water. It means water has all the solutions in the body. Drinking plenty of water will keep your skin hydrated from within. And this will help you maintain skin elasticity and natural glow
Balanced diet: We are what we eat and skin reflects it the best. Diet rich in lean proteins, vegetables and health fats will add to the glow of your skin. Try and consume nutrient rich food which will add essential vitamins and minerals to your body leading to a glowing skin
Follow a cleansing routine: A gentle cleansing everyday will remove impurities from your skin and retain the natural oil. After cleansing you can use a smooth moisturiser which will keep your skin hydrated
Exfoliate your skin: Once in a week exfoliation will remove dead cells from your skin. It also promotes cell turnover. However, it is recommended to use suitable product as the skin gets mature in 40s. Over exfoliating of skin can cause irritation
Add wrinkle treating products: Antioxidants like retinoids, and hyaluronic acid help reduce appearance of wrinkles. Additionally, use sunscreen, even on cloudy days and in the evening. Sunscreen helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and age spots
Take enough sleep: 7-9 hours of sleep can really add to how your skin appears in the morning and overall health. Sleep repairs your skin and rejuvenates it. Enough sleep can prevent under-eye circles and dullness
Practice meditation: Keeping yourself stress free is the key to healthy skin and healthy living. Practice meditation, yoga, deep breathing to manage stress
