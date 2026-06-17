London's 100-Year-Old Indian Restaurant 'Veeraswamy' Fights To Stay At Historic Home

Veeraswamy | Image Courtesy: Veeraswamy website

For nearly a century, Veeraswamy has been more than just a restaurant. Tucked away in London's Victory House on Regent Street, it has served generations of diners, introduced Indian flavours to the British palate, and become a symbol of India's culinary legacy abroad. Now, the iconic establishment finds itself at the centre of a battle for survival.

Image Courtesy: Veeraswamy website

Historic restaurant faces eviction

The Michelin-starred restaurant, which opened its doors in 1926, is facing eviction after its landlord, the Crown Estate, declined to renew its lease because it has plans for a large-scale renovation of the Grade II-listed building that houses the historic eatery.

The prospect of leaving the address it has called home for almost 100 years has alarmed Veeraswamy's owners, who argue that the issue goes beyond business. They believe the restaurant represents an important piece of Indian heritage in Britain, one that cannot simply be moved elsewhere.

Image Courtesy: Veeraswamy website

Appeal to Indian government

Ranjit Mathrani, co-owner of MW Eat, the group that owns Veeraswamy, has now appealed to the Indian government to support the restaurant's cause.

"Even at this late stage, we would urge the government of India to consider intervening on behalf of Indian cuisine — the country's soft power in the UK," Mathrani said in a statement, as reported by The Guardian.

He added that the timing of the dispute is especially disappointing, given the strengthening ties between India and the UK and the recent Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. "Veeraswamy is a shining example of culinary expertise exported out of India," he said.

The legal dispute is set to move to Central London County Court, where a five-day hearing is scheduled to begin on June 29.

Image Courtesy: Veeraswamy website

Dispute over renovation plans

According to MW Eat, several alternatives were proposed to allow the restaurant to continue operating from Victory House while refurbishment works are carried out. The company claims it offered to oversee parts of the renovation process and even match potential rental income from alternative commercial uses.

However, the Crown Estate maintains that the building requires extensive upgrades to meet modern standards and ensure its long-term future. It says it reviewed the restaurant's proposals but concluded that they did not align with its legal and financial obligations. The estate has also offered Veeraswamy financial compensation and assistance in finding a new location.

For Mathrani, however, the issue isn't just about bricks and mortar. "Heritage cannot be relocated, nor can history be replaced," he said.

Image Courtesy: Veeraswamy website

Public campaign gathers support

Public sentiment appears to be on Veeraswamy's side. Earlier this year, staff and supporters launched an online campaign to save the restaurant, gathering more than 20,000 signatures. The petition was later submitted to Buckingham Palace in hopes of preserving the institution.

Since opening in April 1926, Veeraswamy has welcomed an extraordinary list of patrons, including Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin, Vivien Leigh, Marlon Brando, Laurence Olivier, and Queen Elizabeth II. Its menu, inspired by recipes from Hyderabad's royal kitchens and curated by Indian-born founder Edward Palmer, helped shape Britain's love affair with Indian cuisine.