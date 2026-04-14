A Matter Of Taste: Mumbai’s Iconic Aram Eatery Near CSMT Faces Uncertain Future As Capitol Cinema Redevelopment Looms

Mumbai’s iconic Aram eatery near CSMT faces uncertainty as redevelopment plans emerge for Capitol Cinema site | File Photo

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Will the 87-year-old iconic Maharashtrian restaurant 'Aram' at the Capitol Cinema opposite the CSMT be required to relocate? Over the past several decades, it had become an integral part of the food scene with its typical Maharashtrian dishes like 'vada pav', 'misal pav', 'kothimbir vadi', 'thalipeeth', 'piyush' and other items.

Given its location, hundreds of office-goers patronise it daily, and long queues of them could be spotted in the evening. Will all this be a thing of the past?

Ownership change raises uncertainty

Early this year, the K Raheja Group acquired Nadir Company Pvt Ltd, the lease-holder of the heritage grade II-A cinema, which is 147 years old. The lease has been renewed by the BMC till April 30, 2035.

One of the conditions for renewal is that the real estate major will preserve the heritage character of the building and its land will be restricted to a cinema, shops, and residential use of the lessee.

Shopkeepers approached with offers

One of the shopkeepers of the cinema hall told the FPJ that he was recently approached by an executive of the builder, who asked him to vacate. “I was offered less than Rs 20 lakh. I did not agree. Given my shop's prime location, I should get much more,” the shopkeeper told the FPJ on the condition of anonymity. He said other shopkeepers too have received offers from the builder. When contacted, the executive declined to comment.

Aram yet to be approached

Talking to this newspaper, Kaustubh Tambe of 'Aram' restaurant said, “Nobody has approached us so far. We are here for many decades and have served lakhs of satisfied customers over the decades. However, I have faith in Raheja's sense of fair play, and I hope we will not be asked to move out from the present place.”

Historic cinema’s legacy

The acquisition of the cinema hall was a major coup for K Raheja. Several other builders were also eyeing this iconic property, but K Raheja finally managed to acquire it.

In tandem with New Empire, Sterling cinema, and New Excelsior, Capitol was an integral part of the entertainment scene in SoBo. Both Capitol and New Empire downed shutters several years ago along with several other single-screen theatres.

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Future redevelopment plans

The entertainment tax concessions given by the state government to multiplexes effectively loaded the game against single-screen cinemas. Indications are that a posh multiplex may take the place of the Capitol, and it will include several eateries. Will 'Aram' be one of them? That is the million-dollar question.

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