World's Largest South Indian Restaurant! Rameshwaram Cafe Set To Open Temple-Themed Outlet With Space For Over 10,000 Guests

The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bommasandra | Instagram

There are restaurants you visit for the food, and then there are places that feel like an experience from the moment you step in. The cult-favourite Rameshwaram Cafe is aiming to be firmly in the latter category with its newest, and now record-breaking, outlet in Bengaluru. And this isn’t just another expansion; it’s being called the world's largest South Indian restaurant, designed to serve not just meals but a full-blown cultural and spiritual experience.

Inside The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bommasandra

Spread across a massive 90,000 sq. ft. campus on the bustling Bommasandra–Hosur Road, the new outlet can host over 10,000 guests at once. Built over 1.5 acres, the space goes far beyond conventional dining, blending temple-inspired architecture with thoughtfully designed open areas.

The design leans heavily into spiritual symbolism. Visitors are welcomed by grand idols, including striking depictions of Shiva and Ganesha, alongside a towering Adi Yogi statue that anchors the space. There's even a dedicated Lingabhairavi temple within the परिसर, adding to the sacred atmosphere.

Walk further in, and you'll find unexpected elements, such as a peaceful goshala tucked within the property and an open-air amphitheatre that hosts diners under the sky.

The dining experience itself is designed to feel immersive. Think amphitheatre-style seating, expansive open layouts, and a flow that allows thousands of guests to move through the space without it feeling chaotic.

You can't miss the food!

Of course, while the scale and setting are headline-worthy, the real draw remains the food. Rameshwaram Cafe has built a loyal fanbase for its no-frills, flavour-packed South Indian fare, and the new outlet carries forward those same crowd favourites.

Signature must-try dishes include Ghee Podi Idli, Benne Masala Dosa, Butter Idli, and Ghee Onion Dosa, each known for its rich flavours and generous use of ghee. Traditional sweets like Sakkarai Pongal also feature on the menu, while the experience wouldn’t be complete without a steaming cup of their iconic Filter Coffee.

So, when is it opening?

For those eager to check it out, the launch has been rolled out in phases. The grand opening is scheduled for April 9 as an invite-only event, followed by complimentary trial days from April 10 to 15. From April 16 onwards, the café opens to the public – bright and early at 5 AM, staying true to its reputation as a go-to breakfast spot.

After making waves in cities like Mumbai, this new chapter for Rameshwaram Cafe feels nothing short of iconic!