Mumbai, The Wait Is Over! Iconic Rameshwaram Cafe Officially Opens Its Doors In Churchgate Today – Know More

Mumbaikars, the wait is finally over! Bengaluru's cult favourite, The Rameshwaram Cafe, has officially opened its doors today (March 6) in Churchgate, Mumbai. After making the city wait for months, the cafe broke the news on Instagram on the night of March 5, 2026.

In the statement, they wrote, "Mumbai, the wait is over! We are delighted to announce that The Rameshwaram Cafe, Mumbai, officially opens its doors on 6th March. We look forward to welcoming you to experience two distinct ways of enjoying authentic South Indian flavours, thoughtfully brought together under one roof."

Check out the announcement below:

So, what can you expect on your plate?

The café is celebrated for its comforting and flavour-packed dishes such as Ghee Podi Idli, Benne Masala Dosa, Butter Idli, Ghee Onion Dosa, Sakkarai Pongal and, of course, its signature Filter Coffee. Each dish reflects the rich culinary traditions of South India that made the brand a sensation in Bengaluru.