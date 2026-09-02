Lollapalooza India 2027 Most Expensive Ticket Costs ₹49,000: Here's Everything It Gets You

Planning to spend two days dancing your way through Lollapalooza India 2027? The ticket hunt is already underway, and while there are options for different budgets, one premium pass comes with a rather eye-catching price tag. Keep reading to know about the ongoing pre-sale, ticket categories, prices and what’s coming next.

When is Lollapalooza India 2027?

The Lollapalooza India 2027 Mumbai edition will take over Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027, bringing two days of music to the city.

The complete artist line-up remains under wraps for now. However, Olivia Dean has already confirmed that she will headline the festival, marking her first performance in India.

Ticket details and more

Lollapalooza India ticket sales began with an exclusive pre-sale on August 30 at 11 AM through BookMyShow. The 48-hour window closed on September 1, followed by the Early Bird sale, which opened on September 2 at 11 AM for other cardholders and digital-payment users.

Ticket prices initially started at ₹6,999 but have now moved to ₹7,499 onwards.

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And the costliest ticket is priced at ₹48,999, promising an elevated festival experience far beyond simply getting through the gates. The Lolla Platinum pass covers admission for both January 23 and 24. But the price comes with considerably more than standard festival entry.

Platinum ticket holders get VIP benefits, along with access to a premium air-conditioned lounge overlooking Main Stage 1. The pass also includes exclusive front-of-stage pit access, meaning holders can get considerably closer to the performances.

Getting around the festival also comes with fewer hassles. Platinum guests receive access to express entry lanes and concierge services, while complimentary food and beverages are included as part of the experience.

There are also shuttle services, lounge activities and other premium conveniences designed to make the two-day festival a little more comfortable.

Families haven't been left out either. Children aged 0 to 5 can enter for free, while children aged five and above need their own Lolla Platinum ticket.

For those who don't want to spend nearly ₹50,000, Lollapalooza India has several other categories. Fans can choose between General Access, Lolla Comfort by RuPay, Lolla VIP, RuPay Amplified Access and Lolla Platinum, depending on how much premium access and comfort they want.

The Lolla VIP ticket, priced at ₹15,999, is already sold out, while the other categories are also moving quickly.